NOTE: Please help me remain on a solid financial footing heading into 2026 by upgrading to a paid subscription, or you may make an end-of-year donation of any size here. Thank you for your support!

There’s a lot going on under the radar as we wind up the year 2025, especially with regards to war, the economy and the continued takeover of artificial intelligence to the detriment of that forgotten document, the U.S. Constitution.

Here’s my breakdown of how it’s playing out and likely to continue playing out in 2026.

The nations are preparing for war

The Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations we see taking place are a deception. They are seeking to give Ukraine a breather, a “Minsk 3” type of deal, if you get what I mean. The goal is not a permanent peace, but a temporary ceasefire that gives Ukraine a chance to regroup, reorganize and rearm.

NATO military committee chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone recently hinted that NATO may need to make an offensive “pre-emptive strike” against Russia. Putin’s response left no room for confusion. He said this will trigger World War III. He said Russia is not looking for war with Europe, but if the Europeans insist on attacking Russia, his forces are ready to make a robust defense of the homeland.

We also see China gearing up. Moving more vessels into position around Taiwan. They also announced they are moving AI-powered robot soldiers into the border area with India.

All of the nations appear to be gearing up … preparing for war.

The U.S. is chief among them, saber rattling against Venezuela and other countries in Latin America. The strikes on SUSPECTED drug boats on the high seas, will now be done on land as well, Trump said. Shoot first, ask questions later.

The message out of Trump’s new Department of War is consistent: We make war in order to be peaceful. War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. Could it be more Orwellian?

WHY WAR? It all boils down to a fight over resources and who gets to call the shots in the new world order that is quickly developing – the digitized, tokenized, collateralized, transhumanized, depopulated world order.

The economy is slowly collapsing

Debt is rising at an unsustainable pace. Rents are rising. Food prices are rising. Electricity rates are rising. Local property taxes are rising. Taken in totality, this amounts to a war on the middle class.

So far in 2025, 1.17 MILLION JOB CUTS have been announced by corporate America. That’s 54 percent higher than last year. This will continue in 2026.

The debt bubble is getting ready to collapse. They know it. And that’s why they’re going to war. It has happened this way throughout history.

This is what happened in 1930s Germany with a collapse of the German currency and it set the stage for Hitler and World War II. Debt. Crushing debt.

Debt that the lender and the lendee both know can never be paid back. That’s a dangerous point to arrive at. You hear young people taking about it on TikTok.

And it’s not just government and consumers who are swimming in debt. The AI tech companies are financing their expansion of AI with money they don’t have, increasing their borrowing by crazy amounts.

SEE VIDEO explanation below by Vanessa Wingardh.

We see conservatives, Republicans, in Congress retiring… up to 46 now… they know what’s coming.

The AI Takover

It started in earnest, the great replacement, in 2025 and it will only accelerate in 2026, adding to the economic misery. This is the anti-human beast system moving forward, advancing at warp speed. It won’t stop until it incorporates all ID systems and is connected to a digital-programmable currency.

President Donald J. Trump declared in a Truth Social post today that he is preparing an executive order to ban all regulation of AI by the 50 states.

Since when can a president undermine by executive order the constitutionally granted powers that lie with the states? This is an America I no longer recognize.

And I’m not alone.

John Whitehead, the legendary constitutional attorney and civil rights advocate, writes in a December 8 essay:

“…what good are rights on paper when every branch of government is allowed to ignore, circumvent, chip away at or hollow them out in practice? Two hundred and thirty-four years after the ratification of the Bill of Rights on December 15, 1791, the safeguards meant to shield ‘We the people’ from government abuse are barely recognizable.”

He adds that our Founding Fathers made a historic effort to keep government in its lane with strong constitutional chains.

“In 2025, those chains have been cut link by link. These links were not severed in secret. They snapped under the weight of executive orders issued without congressional authority, judicial doctrines that shield misconduct from accountability, and a Congress that no longer defends its own constitutional prerogatives.”

The globalists are building the digital surveillance state at warp speed and they’re doing it under a Republican administration while keeping us distracted by other issues. They tested it out under Trump 1.0 during the Covid lockdowns, and now they are building the final dystopian version under Trump 2.0. Whether it happens under Trump or some future president, the digital infrastructure Trump is building will be weaponized and used to clamp down even harder on freedoms of all kinds than what we saw during the Covid scamdemic.

The devaluation of work and human agency

One of the most precious gifts given to us by God is the work of our hands, and the creative work of our minds.

This helps give us value as human beings.

AI, as a manmade replica of God’s design for human work and creative ability, aims to eliminate the need for human agency. Thus, the need for humans altogether will eventually be seen as a liability on the earth. This is one reason they love war. It’s a great way to depopulate.

I think a lot of people will figure out that AI is a poor imitation of human agency. You can already see some of the hype fading, but will it be too late? That’s the question.

Will our will to work be so warped and degraded because we’re all dependent on this twisted demonic version of how work and creativity get done in our world?

I think that’s the danger.

I think the globalist technocrats will come close to destroying humanity, but they won’t succeed.

There are other dangers, too. Like building out the infrastructure for a truly dystopian global surveillance system, with all these AI data centers being used for what will eventually be a social credit scoring system and the means of enforcement for 15-minute cities. Herding people into ZONES and punishing the uncooperative ones as they did during Covid.

Covid was a DRY RUN for what they want to do to us. You don’t follow the new rules, you can’t function in society.

Also, AI is taking over global militaries. The globalists are testing out the new weapons systems in Gaza and Ukraine. Eventually, these weapons, such as AI drone swarms and Palantir-type target lists, will be turned on other people groups considered expendable. Useless eaters, as Yuval Noah Harari described them.

We won’t even be having the debate about shooting at drug boats off the coast of Venezuela once AI is making the decisions on targets. Think about that. Again, this removes human agency. Thus, it removes the need for the type of public debate that naturally occurs in a democratic republic. This debate is considered too messy and time consuming for the technocratic oligarchs. They would rather turn all government decision-making over to machines. It’s so much more efficient!

Now is the time to withhold your consent to all systems that request your biometric data. Otherwise, we will all be herded into a digital gulag run by algorithms and it will be impossible to get out of.

The more we can learn to do outside of the system the better off we will be when digital ID/money becomes mandatory and we find ourselves locked out of many societal systems. That will include all systems like Social Security and others having to do with the federal government, as well as many, and eventually all, state governments. You simply won’t be able to use these systems much longer without a biometric digital ID.

Are you ready for that? Hopefully we don’t get to that point in 2026 but I can’t see it being stalled off longer than 2030.

Share