Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Sexton's avatar
Kelly Sexton
5h

Thank goodness the Rapture will happen before things get too bad..Come Lord Jesus!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
6h

TRUMP IS ENEMY OF THE CONSTITUTION, NATION CITIZENS; 'THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES.'

Even his wife was broadcasted as advising parents to place their children into the AI Universe which most now know to be about GLOBAL DIGITAL SLAVERY.

These are EVIL people and deserve no type of respect in any fashion...As rotten as the OBastards; aligned with the whole U.S. Body Politic, OBastard Crime Family, 'Club of Rome', BLACK NOBILITY. ALL ARE ALIGNED AND LOYAL TO THE DEPOPULATION/SLAVERY AGENDA OF THE BLACK NOBILITY; the perverts, debauched, putrid and evil now running the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture