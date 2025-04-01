Half of the U.S. Senate — 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats — joined together on Tuesday, April 1, in a rare show of bipartisanship.

What brought them together? They are eager to further poke the bear, the nation of Russia, the owner of the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

They introduced a bill proposing astronomical sanctions on Russia if it refuses to participate in further negotiations aiming for a 30-day ceasefire in its war with Ukraine. Russian leaders say such a deal is unacceptable because it would give Ukraine time to reorganize and rearm its military right when it’s on the brink of total defeat. No sane leader of any country in Russia’s position would agree to such a deal as the one being offered by Trump and Washington.

The bill’s lead sponsors are the notorious Republican neocon warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and neoliberal Democrat warmonger Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. They say their bill would impose primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and any entities supporting “Russian aggression” in Ukraine if Moscow does not engage in talks. The bill includes a whopping 500 percent tariff on any country purchasing Russian oil, gas or uranium, The Hill reported, citing the document.

The bill is a rare example of bipartisanship in the bitterly divided U.S. Congress, and comes as President Trump has appeared to be growing increasingly impatient with what he has suggested might be foot-dragging over a wider agreement to end the war.

Nothing like a little Russia hate to bring America’s bitter political rivals together.

The two senators said in a statement:

“The sanctions against Russia require tariffs on countries who purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products. They are hard hitting for a reason. The dominating view in the United States Senate is that Russia is the aggressor, and that this horrific war and Putin's aggression must end now and be deterred in the future.”

Clearly, these senators think we are stupid, that we aren’t aware of the sordid history of the United States’ involvement in Ukraine over the last 10 years.

They think we’re ignorant of the 2014 color revolution instigated by the CIA, MI6 and U.S. State Department. They overthrew Ukraine’s duly elected government, installed a Western puppet in Kiev, and used the bought-and-paid for government of “Ukraine” to antagonize Russia. They invited Ukraine into NATO, granted it security guarantees, built up the Ukrainian army to become the largest fighting force in Europe, arming it to the teeth and using it as a staging ground for sophisticated long-range missile batteries. All of this has been taking place right on Russia’s border. Russia was supposed to sit still and stay quiet about it. The moment Russia said “no more,” and sent its troops into Ukraine, it was cast as the “aggressor,” and we still see our warmongering Western politicians milking that term today in their propaganda talking points.

I wonder what would happen if Russia carried out a 10-year plan of a similar nature to militarize Mexico with Russian weapons, Russian training, Russian biolabs and endless Russian funding of Mexico’s military. I wonder if Washington would become a little “aggressive” with Mexico.

The fact is, America and NATO are already at war with Russia, using Ukrainians as their mercenaries. It’s a proxy war but no less a war. How, then, does one side in the war, America, dictate the terms of a peace deal to the attacked country, when the attacked country is actually winning the war? They do so by calling the attacked country the “aggressor?” Maybe I’m wrong but I think Putin may be too smart to fall for that one.

Until our leaders start dealing with reality instead of fake narratives created by the military-industrial-intelligence complex and the corrupt mainstream media, they can never expect to be taken seriously as honest peace brokers, not in Ukraine or any other country.

And if they don’t stop poking the bear, this isn’t going to end well for Europe or America. At some point, you back the bear far enough into a corner and all the talk about Putin the “aggressor” becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. When that happens, say goodbye to London, Paris, Washington and who knows how many other places Americans and Europeans call home.

