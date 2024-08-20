Are you getting prepared for an extended period of hardship, including food deprivation?

China is.

China’s communist government is stockpiling tons and tons of food, making it a major national security priority for its people. Why is this?

All News Pipeline reports that Tommy Waller, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based think tank the Center for Security Policy, says most Americans do not understand that “food security is national security”.

China isn’t the only country doing this. India and Russia are also stocking up food supplies. Do they know something? Are they preparing for World War III, a scenario in which food would become the number-one most important commodity?

Just because the U.S. government isn’t talking about this doesn’t mean you should remain in the dark. Until we understand that our government literally hates we middle-class Americans and would like to see most of us die off, we will always be one step behind where we need to be when it comes to preparation.

The U.S. government will not only not be there when you need them, they will be actively facilitating your demise.

Tommy Waller, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, said in an interview with World Net Daily that “at the federal level, our nation has catastrophically failed to prioritize food security while all of our adversaries, both hostile nations and globalists, have had their crosshairs on food for quite a while.”

Waller said the Chinese government has an entire agency called the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration. It is largely responsible for laws and regulations that oversee China’s grain and material reserves.

Waller added that, “China’s grain inventories are so abundant that the stock-to-use ratio is well above the international grain security threshold.”

In contrast to the Chinese regime’s prioritizing strategic reserves of food, he says, “The U. S. government has not put a major priority on food security or preparedness.”

He told WND, “under the Biden administration, the USDA and FEMA have transitioned from a culture of preparedness to priorities of diversity, equity and inclusion – DEI – and climate change.”

Farmers are now being encouraged to sell or rent their land to entities that will use it for solar farms, wind farms, and other “climate” initiatives.

What’s more, he said, the Biden administration has incentivized many farmers to reprioritize the use of their land away from cultivating it for food production. Through the Conservation Reserve Program, he explained, “farmers are getting paid more to get their land into the program as opposed to farming it.” He pointed out that farmers are producing less food as a result, and this diminishes America’s food security.

I have met Christians who dismiss the idea of prepping as unbiblical. We should just trust God, they say. These Christians must not have read the story of Joseph in the Book of Genesis. God showed him what was coming and instructed him to prepare by storing up stocks of food while they were still available so his people wouldn’t starve when the famine came. Wise men and women are doing the same right now. Obviously we all have different capabilities based on our means. I can’t prepare to the level of some others who have more wealth, but we can all do something, even if it means just buying a couple of extran canned goods a week to put back, along with some rice and beans and bottled water. That’s a start. The worst thing is to allow yourself to be frozen into inaction.

