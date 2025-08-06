A huge story broke this week that the corporate media doesn't want you to know about
This is a trend that, if not reversed soon, could result in the end of America as we know it, but it's being covered up by the mainstream media and ignored by many conservative news outlets as well.
There’s been a lot of attention-grabbing news stories this week: Epstein subpoenas incoming, AWOL Democrat legislators in Texas, Trump’s expanding trade wars and sanction threats against Russia, violent crime in D.C., and a mass shooting at Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia.
Head spinning, for sure.
But there’s a big story that’s being ignored by the major news organizations.
It should have been front and center, with top-of-the-page screaming headlines. It’s a bombshell story that will affect America for years to come.
The conservative news outlet Slay News, as well as Chidren’s Health Defense, were among the few to report on this story, so I’m going to fill you in here.
A California nurse has come forward with explosive whistleblower evidence that suggests an alarming cover-up of skyrocketing fetal deaths caused by Covid mRNA injections among pregnant women.
The allegations came to light in court documents for a lawsuit filed regently by registered nurse Michelle Spencer.
The lawsuit, filed in California, reveals bombshell claims of institutional misconduct at Community Health System, doing business as Community Medical Centers, or CMC.
Spencer, a labor and delivery nurse, accuses CMC of concealing a dramatic increase in stillborn fetal deaths following the hospital’s Covid vaccination policies, implemented in 2021.
The lawsuit alleges fraudulent concealment of adverse outcomes, retaliation against whistleblowers, and prioritization of institutional profits over patient safety.
The lawsuit claims that the health system concealed an alarming rise in fetal deaths after Covid mRNA injections were mandated for pregnant women.
Spencer alleges that the hospital failed to investigate Covid shot-related causes for the devastating increase in stillbirths, a move that, according to the lawsuit, violated ethical and legal standards.
According to Spencer, fetal deaths surged by up to 5,000 percent among pregnant women who received mRNA injections.
This isn’t exactly shocking. We who are aware of the deadly impact of these shots suspected it all along. But thanks to this nurse, we now have the receipts to back up our claims. This takes the story out of the realm of what the mainstream likes to call “conspiracy theory.” Whenever you hear a story repeated poo-pooed as a “conspiracy theory,” chances are where there is smoke, you will find fire. They wouldn’t go to such lengths to crush a story if it had no merit.
Spencer’s complaint alleges that fetal deaths at CRMC surged dramatically starting in the spring of 2021. Of course we know what started around January and February of 2021. Those “safe and effective” Covid injections were being mass produced and mass injected, with high pressure being applied for everyone to get them, including even the most vulnerable segment of society, the women carrying babies in their wombs.
Spencer reveals that fetal deaths went from a baseline of 1–2 per month to an average of 4 per week, coinciding with the rollout of the Covid shots.
Spencer claims that internal hospital data and staff discussions pointed to the fact that nearly all of these deaths occurred in vaccinated mothers.
The lawsuit includes evidence from noted OB/GYN Dr. James A. Thorp.
Dr. Thorpe prepared a stillbirth rate chart to highlight the surge.
The chart shows that the stillbirth rate in one California hospital jumped from the national average of approximately 5.7 per 1,000 births before 2021 to a staggering 29.3 per 1,000 births after July 2021.
Kudos to Slay News for reporting these stories. The mRNA injections are still killing people, from the very youngest to the very oldest, and they’re stopping others from being born.
It’s no coincidence that America’s birthrate has been dropping for decades, in correlation with the increase in vaccine doses being injected into children, from about three or four doses when I was a child to more than 75 doses now between birth and age 17.
The fertility rate is also plummeting. Just last week it was reported that the U.S. fertility rate had hit an all-time low of 1.59 children per woman in 2024, according to CDC statistics. That’s an average of 1.59 children per woman of childbrearing age. It takes a fertility rate of at least 2.1 for a nation to sustain itself with each generation being replaced by the next as it ages and dies off.
Nations in decline lack the will to reproduce. It eventually catches up with them.
At 1.59 children per woman, America will at some point cease to exist as a nation, at least in its current form. But our news media think that’s not something Americans should know about.
Europe is in even more dire shape in terms of an aging population. There are several nations with fertility rates even lower than America’s (see chart below).
These shocking statistics also help explain why nations are looking to go to war. With aging populations and not enough young people to support those who are retired or about to retire over the next 10 years, these countries’ economies are on borrowed time before they collapse.
That just one of many reasons why I see World War III as unavoidable at this time.
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html
The mRNA money train is still going down the track, only slowly down at the station to refuel so it can continue on !!!
WWW III might just be the only thing that will derail it.
Either way the future doesn’t look bright !!!