There’s been a lot of attention-grabbing news stories this week: Epstein subpoenas incoming, AWOL Democrat legislators in Texas, Trump’s expanding trade wars and sanction threats against Russia, violent crime in D.C., and a mass shooting at Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia.

Head spinning, for sure.

But there’s a big story that’s being ignored by the major news organizations.

It should have been front and center, with top-of-the-page screaming headlines. It’s a bombshell story that will affect America for years to come.

The conservative news outlet Slay News, as well as Chidren’s Health Defense, were among the few to report on this story, so I’m going to fill you in here.

A California nurse has come forward with explosive whistleblower evidence that suggests an alarming cover-up of skyrocketing fetal deaths caused by Covid mRNA injections among pregnant women.

The allegations came to light in court documents for a lawsuit filed regently by registered nurse Michelle Spencer.

The lawsuit, filed in California, reveals bombshell claims of institutional misconduct at Community Health System, doing business as Community Medical Centers, or CMC.

Spencer, a labor and delivery nurse, accuses CMC of concealing a dramatic increase in stillborn fetal deaths following the hospital’s Covid vaccination policies, implemented in 2021.

The lawsuit alleges fraudulent concealment of adverse outcomes, retaliation against whistleblowers, and prioritization of institutional profits over patient safety.

The lawsuit claims that the health system concealed an alarming rise in fetal deaths after Covid mRNA injections were mandated for pregnant women.

Spencer alleges that the hospital failed to investigate Covid shot-related causes for the devastating increase in stillbirths, a move that, according to the lawsuit, violated ethical and legal standards.

According to Spencer, fetal deaths surged by up to 5,000 percent among pregnant women who received mRNA injections.

This isn’t exactly shocking. We who are aware of the deadly impact of these shots suspected it all along. But thanks to this nurse, we now have the receipts to back up our claims. This takes the story out of the realm of what the mainstream likes to call “conspiracy theory.” Whenever you hear a story repeated poo-pooed as a “conspiracy theory,” chances are where there is smoke, you will find fire. They wouldn’t go to such lengths to crush a story if it had no merit.

Spencer’s complaint alleges that fetal deaths at CRMC surged dramatically starting in the spring of 2021. Of course we know what started around January and February of 2021. Those “safe and effective” Covid injections were being mass produced and mass injected, with high pressure being applied for everyone to get them, including even the most vulnerable segment of society, the women carrying babies in their wombs.

Spencer reveals that fetal deaths went from a baseline of 1–2 per month to an average of 4 per week, coinciding with the rollout of the Covid shots.

Spencer claims that internal hospital data and staff discussions pointed to the fact that nearly all of these deaths occurred in vaccinated mothers.

The lawsuit includes evidence from noted OB/GYN Dr. James A. Thorp.

Dr. Thorpe prepared a stillbirth rate chart to highlight the surge.

The chart shows that the stillbirth rate in one California hospital jumped from the national average of approximately 5.7 per 1,000 births before 2021 to a staggering 29.3 per 1,000 births after July 2021.

Kudos to Slay News for reporting these stories. The mRNA injections are still killing people, from the very youngest to the very oldest, and they’re stopping others from being born.

It’s no coincidence that America’s birthrate has been dropping for decades, in correlation with the increase in vaccine doses being injected into children, from about three or four doses when I was a child to more than 75 doses now between birth and age 17.

The fertility rate is also plummeting. Just last week it was reported that the U.S. fertility rate had hit an all-time low of 1.59 children per woman in 2024, according to CDC statistics. That’s an average of 1.59 children per woman of childbrearing age. It takes a fertility rate of at least 2.1 for a nation to sustain itself with each generation being replaced by the next as it ages and dies off.

Nations in decline lack the will to reproduce. It eventually catches up with them.

At 1.59 children per woman, America will at some point cease to exist as a nation, at least in its current form. But our news media think that’s not something Americans should know about.

Europe is in even more dire shape in terms of an aging population. There are several nations with fertility rates even lower than America’s (see chart below).

These shocking statistics also help explain why nations are looking to go to war. With aging populations and not enough young people to support those who are retired or about to retire over the next 10 years, these countries’ economies are on borrowed time before they collapse.

That just one of many reasons why I see World War III as unavoidable at this time.

