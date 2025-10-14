Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is one of the few members of Congress that still believes in the concept limited government and citizen privacy.

Last month, Paul introduced Senate Bill 2769, to repeal Title II of the REAL ID Act of 2005, the controversial federal law that set federal standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. This is an area within which the federal government has no legal authority to operate.

Passed in the wake of 9/11, the REAL ID Act requires states to adopt federally approved standards for ID cards, effectively turning driver’s licenses into a form of national identification.

To fly domestically or enter certain federal buildings, Americans must present a REAL ID-compliant card.

States that resist federal mandates risk having their residents barred from boarding commercial flights.

Privacy advocates argue the law creates a de facto national database of personal information.

It’s important to note that President Trump is all on board with the Real ID and digitization. He is nowhere to be found on this issue when we need him. He’s in bed with the technocrats who are all about digitizing our lives and using technology to control where we travel, what we eat, what we buy, and what healthcare we receive, among other things.

Without nationalized standards for ID, the feds can’t take the next step, which is to digitize the IDs and consolidate all data in one place, where it can be used to control people more easily and efficiently. Instead of a separate ID for driving, traveling abroad (passport), working and banking (the Social Security number), it will all be consolidated in one place in a digital wallet on your phone. If anyone gets out of line, all the government will have to do is turn off your digital ID, or limit where it will work and where it won’t.

Paul has long criticized REAL ID as a federal overreach into state authority and personal liberty. He said in a statement:

“Forcing states into a national ID system is not security. It’s surveillance. Americans should not have to ask Washington for permission to travel inside their own country.”

By repealing Title II, Paul’s bill would restore state autonomy and remove federal coercion tied to ID compliance, noted the Liberty Conservative News.

Liberty Conservative News further observed, rightly in my opinion:

“For liberty-minded Americans, the law represents exactly the kind of creeping federal control the Constitution was designed to prevent.”

While Rand Paul’s legislation is laudible, I believe it’s too little, too late.

We the people must take ownership and resist this nationalization and digitization of our identities.

If it’s possible in your state to “downgrade” from a Real ID to a standard ID, I suggest you do it now, while you still can. This is the ultimate act of rebellion and I know several people who have already done it.

