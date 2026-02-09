Leo’s Newsletter

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
14h

The most badly needed regime-change is the one in the US itself.

But we're not talking about replacing Reps with Dems; these two mafia-like entities fully controlled by AIPAC and ADL need to be taken-out of politics FAST and for good !!!

1 reply
DJ's avatar
DJ
13h

There are no good guys when it comes to nations, and it's leaders. Chinese philosophy and their form of communism is to dominate the world.

The Russian federation is just a much lighter version of the old Soviet Union that has it's own interest as well.

Then we have the Islamist which is a political cult of death that believe the whole world should be under sharia law, and everybody uses this insane ideology to make war.

As Americans whether we like it or not, those countries are a threat.

Also, until evil can be completely eradicated from the earth, there will never be a true lasting peace.

As a Christian, the return of the LORD Jesus Christ is what is longed for to stop all the evil, and bring a true Holy peace upon the earth.

7 replies
