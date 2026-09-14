Social media activists are taking on major American big-box retailers in hopes of getting them to terminate their contracts with the Atlanta-based AI surveillance company Flock Group Inc., doing business as “Flock Safety.”
Flock makes AI-powered spy cameras, drones and automated license-plate readers.
A letter sent by 56 online activists, public figures, and content creators with a combined follower count of over 46 million demands that Lowe’s and Home Depot end their contracts with Flock, according to a report by Cybernews.
Those who signed the letter say they create “DIY and home improvement content for a living” and often visit Lowe’s or Home Depot to buy products.
Among the signatories are TikTok comedian Spencer Earl and former NASA engineer Susan Martinez, according to Cybernews, which added:
Their followers also seem to support the cause, with some already claiming to have dropped the hardware stores for the same reason.
The group argues that they can’t “in good conscience” encourage…