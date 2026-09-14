Social media activists are taking on major American big-box retailers in hopes of getting them to terminate their contracts with the Atlanta-based AI surveillance company Flock Group Inc., doing business as “Flock Safety.”

Flock makes AI-powered spy cameras, drones and automated license-plate readers.

A letter sent by 56 online activists, public figures, and content creators with a combined follower count of over 46 million demands that Lowe’s and Home Depot end their contracts with Flock, according to a report by Cybernews.

Those who signed the letter say they create “DIY and home improvement content for a living” and often visit Lowe’s or Home Depot to buy products.

Among the signatories are TikTok comedian Spencer Earl and former NASA engineer Susan Martinez, according to Cybernews, which added: