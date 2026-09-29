Protesting is now viewed as evidence of terrorism. If you are a left winger in America, you are not allowed to protest anymore without being automatically seen as at least a potential threat to “national security.” Your name will likely end up on a list and you could have your civil rights and civil liberties restricted, if not erased.

Responsible Statecraft reports that last week the Trump administration designated U.K.-based Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

The administration placed Palestine Action and two other European entities on the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list, a category created by Executive Order 13224 signed by President George W. Bush just days after the September 11, 2001, attacks. Since that time more than 1,000 groups and individuals have been added to the list of foreign terrorists. Most of them in the early years were of the radical Islamic nature and probably deserved to be there, but in recent years the trend has been to add largely non-viol…