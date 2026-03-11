There are indications that U.S. President Donald Trump may be looking for an off ramp in the war with Iran as the tide of the war seems to have swung in favor of the Iranians.

Remember, the Iranians don’t need to defeat the U.S. to win this war. All they have to do is hang onto power and flaunt the U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for a regime change in their country.

The longer this war drags on, the greater chance that Iran or one of its allies will strike back in a way that affects all of us. A cyber attack. A terror attack. Something. Trump knows this. That won’t be good for his party going forward, especially if he’s unable to accomplish the regime change he and his neocon war cabinet so desperately crave.

As the war was about to enter its 12th day, Trump said Tuesday that the war was about to end “very soon.” It is being reported that representatives of China, France and Russia have made overtures to the warring parties in search of a ceasefire deal.

Trump seems oblivious to the fact that his opponent in the war, Iran, gets a vote in the matter of when it stops. And the Iranian regime is in no mood to call off the war after 12 days of being pounded from an array of U.S. military assets and yet still managing to hang onto power in a nation of 92 million people.

Iran’s position was elucidated by its deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, who stated on Tuesday:

“Even if they [U.S. and Israel] request a ceasefire, this has to be put forward when Iran is certain they will not attack again, and they have accepted responsibility for their actions. They cannot just come to us and say ceasefire, and we say OK.” Gharibabadi added, “We have the upper hand. Their plans have failed, and they haven’t reached their goals. Iran has seriously damaged Israel and the U.S. Look at the state of global energy and the global economy. We have the upper hand, and we will decide when the war will end.”

This doesn’t sound like a regime on its last legs ready to crumble.

And it flies in the face of everything we’ve been told by the White House and the Pentagon. Those institutions have told us that the war has progressed exactly as planned, that the Iranian regime is about to run out of missiles and drones, that its Navy has been decimated, and all that remains is for them to come out of their bunkers and wave their little white flags.

Except nothing of the sort has happened, nor is it about to happen anytime soon.

The moral of this story should be clear for anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear.

Don’t believe what you hear from the U.S. government or its leaders. Don’t believe what you hear from the Western media. That same compilation of gaslighters lied to us about Covid. They lied about their true ambitions during the 2024 election campaign when we were told that the new administration would put an end to the forever wars in the Middle East.

They’ve even lied about the goals of this new war, saying it was to end Iran’s nuclear program, its ballistic missile program, and its support for terrorism, and that all we needed to know as the gullible citizens of America is that it would involve “short term pain for long term gain.” The media repeated that mantra ad nauseam, obviously all reading from the same government script like pre-programmed robots.

Why does anyone still believe anything these people say?

Interestingly, they never said what the “gain” would consist of, nor have they said who would realize this gain. It should be obvious by now that the only ones to enjoy great monetary gain will be the large corporations in the military-industrial complex while we the people get to experience all of the pain. This pain will be doled out in the form of much higher gasoline prices to power our cars, curtailing our freedom of movement, along with higher food prices and higher mortgage rates and a soaring national debt as a war has to be financed when it’s being fought with money we don’t have. In other words, all the benefits of war will go into the pockets of bankers and mega-corporations who make the bombs and who will get the government contracts to go in afterward and rebuild everything that’s been destroyed by the bombs.

And now they’re lying about how well the war is going.

What are the real goals of this war, besides the further enrichment of the above-mentioned billionaires? I believe it’s to create chaos and destruction. And set the stage for a new world order – a world order more suited to the billionaires and their minions in which they no longer need to worry about people like us mouthing off about their corruption and fraudulent campaign promises.

The old order is coming to an end. The globalist power elites needed a Donald Trump to finish it off and provide them with a blank slate, upon which will rise a new order composed of Smart Cities and Smart Grids running on 6G and ruthlessly scooping up data on every facet of our lives. “Out of chaos comes order,” according to the scheming Illuminati minds, and that’s the script being followed today in Washington.

The new global order will be worse than the current one; we know that based on what they’ve already told us. Folks like Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink, who by the way are Trump’s friends, have told us what comes next. They’ve told us that a juiced-up surveillance grid is what awaits us on the other side of World War III.

They’ve all talked rather openly about it. A surveillance grid powered by AI that will tag and track every single human being on the planet, with the next step in the surveillance grid, as Israeli futurist and historian Yuval Harari has warned, going “under the skin.”

That’s the plan, along with a digital/programmable currency on a blockchain ledger that provides a “nearly perfect record of every single transaction” in real time, said Pippa Malmgren at the World Governments Summit a few years ago. Listen to her below:

Before they trigger this new digital financial system with accompanying biometric digital ID, they need to facilitate the crashing and burning of the old system.

They aren’t hiding the end game from us. Of course, they know very few were or are paying attention to these statements, uttered in often obscure meetings that the mainstream media refuses to cover. They’d rather hang on every word of a con man like Donald Trump.

I must say, I am deeply disappointed in the performance of the conservative “alternative” media. They have not provided any meaningful alternative to the corporate mainstream media when it comes to the war with Iran. Almost all of the major conservative news outlets are cheerleading the war, refusing to ask the tough questions and basically running cover for the administration and its lies about why the attack was launched and how well it’s going.

That’s why independent media is so vital. Small, totally unaffiliated reporters who owe nothing to any bank, any billionaire, any government promising access to its leaders. That always comes with a compromise: if we will only play along with the official narrative while ignoring truths, we can retain our access to government leaders and keep the donations coming in from people who love to be lied to.

With that said, let’s look at what this war has accomplished in the first 12 days under the leadership of Donald J. Trump.

We’ve destabilized the entire Middle East.

We’ve given reason for our Gulf state allies to question our goals, motives and true allegiances. We say we want peace but what is the plan to actually achieve it? Might they be next in Trump’s sights?

We’ve destroyed a country and possibly a 5,000-year-old civilization.

We’ve created unfathomable heartache by striking, apparently by mistake, an elementary school in southern Iran that killed 175 school girls and their teachers. Senator John Kennedy, R-La., publicly apologized for the errant missile strike but Trump has thus far refused to tell the truth about what happened.

We’ve degraded Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal, but that can be rebuilt on the fly in Iran’s underground factories.

We’ve assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader but the regime is still in place. Now his son is in charge and we’ve given him all the motivation in the world to get back at us – having killed his father, killed his wife, killed his 4-year-old daughter. Now, what would happen here if we had an unpopular president, let’s say it’s Joe Biden, and a foreign power, let’s say it’s China, comes in, violates our air space, violates our sovereignty, and assassinates our unpopular president, then says that his replacement must be approved by them, the outside foreign power? I think that would unify the American people against that foreign power like nothing has ever unified us before.

Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the complete stoppage of global oil flow, which will wreck economies worldwide if this goes on for more than another few weeks.

All of this and I haven’t even mentioned …what if some combination of China, Russia and/or North Korea gets involved on the side of Iran even more than they already are? That would take the wreckage to a whole other level.

There are indications that Trump may be coming to the realization that he was duped, once again, by his inner circle of neocon friends and advisers. The very swamp creatures he vowed to purge, he decided to empower. And now it’s costing him his presidency.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Trump is a destroyer. He leaves nothing of authentic value in his wake. Just empty slogans and declarations followed by shallow proclamations of “wins” that don’t square with the facts on the ground. By the time he leaves office, the American republic will likely lie in ruins. That’s why he was allowed to win in 2024. The globalist power elites needed a closer, a finisher, someone who could come in and finish off what remained of a republic that was already hanging by a thread after Trump’s Covid wreckage and four years of the disaster known as Joe Biden.

I realize my perspective is not going to win me any popularity contests. What I’m saying in this space is not going to be found in the hallowed halls of the mainstream. It’s largely missing from the alternative media. Most are too afraid of what it might cost them to go against this administration. Follow the herd and it brings in money. I reject that path. And you have the right to reject my analysis. You can dismiss it, you can trash me in the comments. But let’s see what will be said about this war and its commander-in-chief two or three years from now when the results are more difficult to deny, the pattern of destruction more clearly in focus, leading all the way back to 2020 and the disastrous Covid lockdowns and the bitter fruits of Operation Warp Speed, followed up with bloody wars, the construction of massive AI data centers that serve the interests of the surveillance state, and the failed regime-change operations. The common denominator in all of these policies is death, destruction and depopulation.

