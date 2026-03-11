Leo’s Newsletter

R Nichols
7h

Short term pain for long term gain.

He's playing 4D chess.

Trust the plan.

We're in this together.

Two weeks to flatten the curve.

New Normal

Freedom is slavery.

War is peace.

Ignorance is strength.

la verdad
7h

We have a pathological liar at the helm (although he seems to be acting out a script) surrounded by a team of throughly corrupt America-last individuals. They aren’t making mistakes. They are weakening America as quickly as possible and finishing the job Trump started in 2020 with the lockdowns and injections.

