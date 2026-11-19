Of all the charges against Nicolás Maduro, the only one that even remotely justified the treatment he received from the U.S. government in January has since been exposed as a complete fiction.

The central claim they used to justify the overthrow of the Venezuelan president and describe his government as “illegitimate” is the allegation that he is the leader of a multinational narco-terrorist organization called “Cartel de los Soles.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, one of the primary backers of the operation in Trump’s cabinet, repeated the lie in a post to social media in July:

“Maduro is NOT the President of Venezuela and his regime is NOT the legitimate government. Maduro is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles, a narco-terror organization that has taken possession of a country. And he is under indictment for pushing drugs into the United States.”

But after the U.S. Department of Justice was faced with having to prove the allegation in court, prosecutors backed off the claim and, effectively admitting what critics had suggested all along: that Cartel de los Soles is, in fact, not an organization at all. It doesn’t exist.

In the months leading up to the January 3, 2026, invasion and kidnapping of Maduro, the U.S. Treasury Department and the State Department designated Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization, knowing full well the organization was a construct of a fraudulent narrative used to justify an illegal kidnapping.

And we say Iran is the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism? Hmm. Maybe the U.S. government ought to look in the mirror and consider an honest self-assessment, but don’t hold your breath on that one.

The allegation of narco terrorist charges originated from a 2020 grand jury indictment of Maduro, drafted by the DOJ during Trump’s first term. The document described the Cartel de los Soles as a “Venezuelan drug-trafficking organization comprised of high-ranking Venezuelan officials.”

Maduro stands trial in the Southern District of New York, where a jury will decide his guilt or innocence based on the evidence presented after he pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Elizabeth Dickinson, the deputy director for Latin America at the International Crisis Group, told the New York Times that the designation of Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terror organization was “far from reality,” but that “designations don’t have to be proved in court, and that’s the difference. Clearly, they knew they could not prove it in court.”

Following Maduro’s abduction by U.S. forces, the DOJ released a new indictment. While it still accused Maduro of participating in drug trafficking, it totally abandoned the claim that any organization called “Cartel de los Soles” actually existed.

What’s most shocking about this story is that it was reported just a few days after the U.S. invasion/kidnapping took place, mostly by foreign news outlets and ever-so quietly as back-page news by a few U.S. legacy media. It was so lightly reported that I was not even aware of it so I figured most of you weren’t either and that’s why I’m sharing it today.

Rubio brazenly repeated the lie in July even after the government filed its court papers in January without the fake narco-terrorist charge.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will stand trial on June 1, 2027.