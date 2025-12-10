After weeks of war rhetoric from the 'Peace President,' Trump escalates Venezuela standoff by seizing oil tanker
US seizes Venezuelan oil tanker as it leaves port while continuing questionable policy of shooting and killing alleged 'narcoterrorists' on sight without providing evidence of drug trafficking.
U.S. military forces have intercepted and seized a Venezuelan oil tanker off of its coast, as Donald Trump escalates the already tense standoff between the two nations, Bloomberg News reports.
While the US has ramped up pressure on Maduro, accusing him of running a narcotrafficking operation, Venezuela has been quick to call out what it sees as Washington’s blatant disregard for its sovereignty and an eagerness to seize its abundant oil resources.
As the Pentagon continues its strikes against suspected drug vessels, Maduro isn’t backing down. He’s calling for unity and deploying troops to the borders and receiving arms shipments from China and Russia.
President Donald Trump has escalated pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in recent weeks. Trump said Maduro’s “days are numbered” in an interview with Politico published Tuesday. The president would not rule out a ground invasion of the South American nation.
The White House has undertaken a large military buildup in the Caribbean and launched controversial strikes against boats that it claims were trafficking drugs to the U.S.
Venezuela is a member of OPEC. Most of the South American nation’s oil exports go to China.
President Donald Trump said the U.S. will keep the oil that was on board the seized tanker. Piracy anyone?
This is a tense situation that only promises to further intensify in these last few weeks of 2025. Look for oil prices to rise leading up to the Christmas holiday, just as they seemed to be stabilizing a bit. I’ll keep you updated as major escalations take place.
The big question is, how will Russia and particularly China react to Trump’s war against Venezuela?
I suspect Russia’s Putin is grinning from ear to ear, as this will give him a chance to get even with the U.S. He will now be able to give the U.S. a taste of its own medicine by arming and supplying an enemy in America’s own sphere of influence, basically using Venezuela to fight a proxy war. Just as the U.S. has used Ukraine to kill Russians and attack Russia, now Russia and China see the opportunity to use Venezuela to deal a black eye to America.
Seems like seizing an oil tanker would be an act of war that would require a declaration of war by Congress but President Trump has never been one to be overly concerned with minor issues like the Constitution.