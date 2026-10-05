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Bill Gates, Sam Altman and many other tech CEOs have recently come out with dire warnings that AI could pose cataclysmic threats to the survival of mankind, potentially killing off a billion or more people.

Unless you’re in the military or live in a war zone where some Palantir-type targeting technology is in use, I would say the chances that AI is going to kill you are quite slim. But by getting us to focus on the unlikely “Terminator” scenario, the technocrats are able to mask the real issue, which is far more imminent.

AI may not be coming for your life, but it is coming for your job. Not just your job but the future jobs of our children and grandchildren.

And after it reaches a threshold of destroying a certain number of jobs, AI will have already accomplished its primary job, which is to set the stage and prepare the battlefield in such a way that the vast majority of humans will simply no longer be needed. We will have a planet full of so-called useless eaters.

When enough people reach this dubious status, it destroys the functionality of societies. Radical solutions will then be proposed.

As the Israeli futurist and historian Yuval Harari says, the only thing worse for the human psyche than feeling oppressed is to feel unneeded. Various groups of humans have been oppressed since time immemorial, but the mass formation of humanity feeling unproductive, worthless and devoid of hope? That’s relatively new, unchartered territory.

The creative industries have been among the first to be struck down by AI. Writers, news reporters and editors, filmmakers, musicians, creative photographers, painters and other artists are seeing their work undermined by AI.

I can tell you from personal experience of working with owners of conservative media, 75 to 80 percent of what you read on their platforms is AI slop. Many have fired their human producers and writers and replaced them with AI bots. This trend was at least partially responsible for driving me to Substack and journalistic independence. My services were no longer needed or wanted on several prominent conservative platforms as they found a cheaper alternative that could be counted on to always create content that agrees with their preconceived notions about the world. AI never questions. It never talks back. It follows strictly within the parameters you set for it. And it can churn out content much faster.

Just as an example of what I’m talking about, I recall proposing a story to the owner of one conservative platform about Muslims who were converting to Christianity based on vivid dreams they’d had in which Jesus appeared to them in their sleep and shared His gospel message. He wanted no part of that story. Why? Because it challenged his notion that Muslims are bad people who rarely convert to Christianity and those who do couldn’t possibly have been influenced by a dream. Story nixed. Find him something more palatable.

If he’d had AI curating his daily articles, he wouldn’t have had to waste his time explaining to a real person why he didn’t want that article.

After a while, readers will discover that the content they’re consuming has no soul. It’s just following a script.

Futurism.com posted an excellent article on the crushing effect AI is having on independent journalists, filmmakers and other creative content producers.

In the Futurism article you’ll find this nugget:

The closer you look, the more you see doom loops everywhere. Journalists, for example, used to publish work under the assumption that online platforms would drive readership to them. But now, tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini simply summarize their articles without sending readers to their sites, sparking a crisis that seems poised to wipe out the independent media.

I can tell you from experience, it’s getting harder and harder to reach and retain readers, even on Substack. The old days when you simply posted an article to Facebook and watched tens of thousands of readers pour over to your website are long gone.

Below is a brief excerpt from the Futurism article:

It’s also a dire situation for the open web, which recently celebrated the macabre turning point of being dominated by more AI slop than human-authored content. As companies — most notably Google — are fundamentally changing the way users interact with the web, more and more newspapers, media outlets, and local news stations are seriously struggling to make ends meet. Worse yet, as the legal documents in the NYT‘s copyright lawsuit showed, insiders admitted that the entire operation is built on theft. “Millions of people around the world will soon consider large models ‘hoovering up’ all their work to be an astonishing theft of unprecedented proportions,” an internal Microsoft document admitted. Plenty of other creative industries are also feeling the pressure as AI-related doom loops continue to undermine livelihoods. According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, it’s a bloodbath — with more than 200,000 jobs in “creative” industries having been lost over the last four years alone, roughly the time since OpenAI launched ChatGPT.

The article goes on to say that AI-generated music is rapidly crowding out human-produced sound tracks on streaming services like iTunes. Some platforms have implemented hard and fast rules against AI-created songs, “while others continue to allow users to exploit algorithms with slop.”

Hollywood studios are also embracing AI while actors struggle to have their voices heard and are being edged out of roles. Many of them fear that their likeness or voice could soon be rendered worthless, “representing an existential threat to their livelihoods.”

The same destructive trend will eventually come for professional jobs like accountants, lawyers, legal and medical assistants, and most desk jobs that involve the curating or analyzing of numbers or text-based information.

This, of course, is exactly the scenario that Gates and so many other technocrats have longed for, because they have never valued human life and have a storied history of advocating for depopulation.

By unleashing AI, Gates and the other high-level technocrats create the scenario that justifies their greatest desire: a mass die off. Fewer people using up scarce resources.

If step one is to develop AI to the extent that it results in what they are already calling the “doom loop” for formerly labor-intensive industries, then step two will be to manufacture crises meant to eliminate the growing population of “useless eaters.”

Hence, I think we should expect to see more manufactured pandemics (there is one potentially brewing in Russia as we speak), a decrease in the quality of healthcare while at the same time increasing its cost, more and bigger false-flag attacks leading to more and bigger wars, followed by engineered famines. And as the quantity of food goes down, it will be replaced with an inferior quality of food, including poisonous lab-grown meat that is 3D-printed from cancerous animal cells, bioengineered junk food and alternative protein sources like insect larvae and meal worms finding their way into processed food that ends up on store shelves.

As recently as a year ago when beef was plentiful and affordable, people couldn’t figure out why the billionaires were investing in lab-grown cultured meat factories. Now, after seven months of Trump’s war in Iran and the greater Middle East, diesel shortages and continued pressure on ranchers to reduce their herd sizes, it is making perfect sense. They knew what was coming.

You can watch a 1-minute clip below on the cultured meat industry and how their putrid products will soon be seen on grocery store shelves — without any warning labels.

This will all lead to lowered lifespans for the masses while the elites have access to the best-quality food and healthcare, extending their lifespans at the same time the common folk see their lives being cut short.

Oh, and if the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East do escalate to the level of nuclear strikes, the elites have their fortified bunkers decked out and ready to go.

AI has also overtaken America’s classrooms, with students using the tech to complete their homework, offloading their cognitive faculties to the machine. Meanwhile, as noted in the Futurism article, “their teachers are using AI to come up with assignments, slowly effacing the human in the loop. Educators who bristle at the idea of using the tech are finding themselves at odds with school administrators.”

The article concludes with this dire prediction:

“The effects AI has had on education has been nothing short of a disaster. A recent study by the Brookings Institution’s Center for Universal Education concluded that the risks of using generative AI in education massively outweighed the benefits. The associated dangers have never been more apparent, with educators warning that college students are rapidly losing the ability to read.”

BOTTOM LINE: What is the answer to all this doom and gloom? For starters, stop using AI. Everyone who uses it perpetuates its destructive influence. Support independent journalists like myself and others.

On a practical level, we must learn to survive on less and what we do consume is going to have to be either grown on local farms we can trust or in our own backyards. Now is the time to start sourcing local farms in your area, if you haven’t already. Let them know you are willing to support them if they resist the pressures to vaccinate and inject their animals with Big Pharma’s poisons and make a concerted effort to keep their meat, vegetables and grains clean. As for what you can raise yourself, keeping at least a few backyard chickens is probably the cheapest and easiest thing you can do, or buying eggs from a neighbor that has chickens.

Parents will also need to consider alternative forms of education. The days of just throwing your kid into the public education system and hoping for the best are over. You will need to either find a private school committed to non-AI education or invest the time required to homeschool your children. To follow the sheep into AI-education will be catastrophic for your child’s future.

Lastly and most importantly, ponder all these fast-arriving changes and pray for discernment on how best to proceed for your unique family needs.

CRITICAL FALL FUNDRAISING NEED: I’m ENTIRELY dependent on readers to keep this newsletter going into next year. Fall is typically our make or break timeframe. You can help by renewing your subscription when it comes due, becoming a new paid subscriber, or making a one-time donation of any size to my GiveSendGo. You can also donate by snail mail, just send your check c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thank you to those who have already shown their support during this critical fall fundraising drive.

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