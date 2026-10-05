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Karen Moore's avatar
Karen Moore
Oct 5

Leo, I look forward to your each and every post. You are right on with your analysis of our very interesting times. I wish I could support you financially, but I am a widow surviving on Social Security. $5.00 is a loaf of bread for me. All I can do is forward your posts to my family and friends. In a couple of years I'll be 80 years old. I believe we received a better education than today's students. Even my kids received a better education than today's kids. I didn't teach my children what to think. I taught them to think. They're both in their 50's now and they've done really well. But it starts at home. The family home used to be the original department of health, education and welfare. I was a stay-at-home Mom all those many years and I wouldn't change that for anything. Now my Grandkids are reaping the benefits. Their parents were present in their growing-up years and so it goes down the generations. I realize my destiny was to reverse the family curse that I grew up with. I hope I did that.

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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
Oct 6Edited

I agree with you 100%. I have found a local beef rancher and now have about 3/4 of a beef in my freezer. I have a source for pasture raised chickens and eggs as well.

I have a friend who can build or fix anything. My spouse and son are handy as well. All the men in my family and circle can use a gun to hunt. They can fish. They can all use tools. I have no use for any man in my circle who can’t hunt, fish or use a gun or tool. No feminized men allowed. The more testosterone the better

I have been looking up recipes from the depression and cooking them as well as stocking up the ingredients. I tell my daughter to do the same. People I tell about the recipes I try think I am crazy. I just agree. I just tell them I do it for fun.

I am personally done worrying about people who want to live like an ostrich. Keep your head in the sand that way I can get what you did not. But don’t come looking to me, as myself and the men in my life will put you in your place.

Prepare before it is too late. BTW buy real books. The AI giants are buying them and destroying them. Digital books can be altered. Hardback books in your possession can’t. Libraries often have old book sales

Just like gold and silver in your possession have zero counter party risk. Food in your freezer and your ability to grow food will pay off.

My advice, have a weapon to protect all of it. And a group of like minded folks around you.

Cheers.

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