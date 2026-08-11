Both of the two major American political parties are part of a death cult. Each worships death in their own distinct way.

The Republican Party, which I have focused on over the last 18 months only because they are the party in power, has membership rolls filled with bloodthirsty warmongers. The older Republicans especially, as a whole, will support any war that official Washington tells them needs to be fought. No questions asked.

The reason for the war doesn’t have to make sense. It doesn’t have to benefit America in any way. It doesn’t have to square with the facts on the ground. They will believe whatever false narrative Washington and its media lapdogs put out against the foreign boogeyman. Before you jump on me, I know there are exceptions. Not all boomers are warmongers. I myself am part of the baby boomer generation and I detest war. I believe wars should be fought for national defense of the homeland and that’s it. All else is corrupt scheming for the benefit of foreign interests and billionaires in the U.S. military-industrial-security complex.

Even the bombing of an elementary school in which 165 young girls and their teachers were killed on the first day of the Iran war, on March 1, did not move them. They have zero compassion or concern about the women, children and families killed by American and Israeli bombs. Their hearts and consciences have been seared and they are driven by a hatred for people they see as an inconvenient obstacle to a particularly ruthless brand of political Zionism. Yet, many of them call themselves Christian.

But let’s turn our focus now to the equally corrupt bloodlust of the Democrat liberal wing of the Washington Uniparty.

These folks rarely speak out against the endless foreign wars either, but it gets worse. They also never met a baby they didn’t think deserved to be a candidate for abortion.

This was evidenced Monday, August 10, when Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed a bill legalizing abortions up to birth. The signing ceremony was a joyous occasion marked by disgusting Democrat women who could not contain their jubilance. Watch them smile and clap here as the governor signs this murderous bill into law.

There are now 10 states, along with Washington, D.C., that allow abortions in all nine months of pregnancy.

Watch video below.

They say they want more “options” to kill babies. They call it “healthcare” and “abortion care.” Such clever word games.

All they need is for a doctor to say it’s OK and they can abort a fully formed baby in the ninth month of pregnancy. And they celebrate. They’re just “making decisions about their own bodies,” they say, an argument that falls flat when you consider these are the same people who tell us we should NOT have a choice about what gets injected into our bodies, including the bodies of children and pregnant women.

Celia Farber reports in her August 11 article on fetal mRNA atrocities, including babies that literally had heart attacks in the womb after their mother was “vaccinated” against Covid. Farber is the co-author, with obstetrician Dr. James Thorpe, of the book, Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable.

In several Democrat-run states, including California and New York, they have even moved in recent years to eliminate the religious exemption for childhood vaccines.

The Amish have been fighting in court since 2019 to preserve their rights to reject childhood vaccine mandates. They send their children to their own private schools and yet the state of New York is trying to force them to vaccinate their kids against their will. Whatever happened to “my body my choice?”

For more than 300 years, when government made it impossible for the Amish to live according to their faith, they packed up, sold their farms, and moved somewhere they would be left alone.

America’s Frontline Doctors reports that New York’s school vaccine law is forcing them toward that same terrible choice: violate their faith or abandon the homes and communities they have built. Now the Second Circuit has made that threat even more immediate.

In Miller v. McDonald, Amish families challenged a 2019 New York law that eliminated religious exemptions from school vaccine mandates. Their private schools, built on Amish land and funded entirely by their own communities, refused to obey the mandate.

The state responded by imposing more than $118,000 in fines on a peaceful religious community. Their crime? They refused to violate their faith.

These families are educating their own children, on their own land, according to their faith.

According to evidence presented in the case, none of the 168 unvaccinated Amish children has been diagnosed with any of the chronic health conditions common among American children.

Simone Gold, founder and president of America’s Frontline Doctors, writes:

“Yet New York insists that these healthy children threaten the public. In December, the Supreme Court vacated the Second Circuit’s ruling against the families and ordered the lower court to reconsider the case under the stronger parental-rights and free-exercise protections recognized in Mahmoud v. Taylor. The instruction was clear: apply the correct constitutional standard. The Second Circuit refused. It once again allowed New York to preserve medical exemptions while categorically denying religious exemptions. The message to this peaceful religious minority could hardly be clearer: abandon your beliefs or leave.”

Attorney Aaron Siri, who represents the Amish families, described New York’s objective plainly. Government officials want the Amish to “abandon their beliefs” and “bend the knee.”

That’s always the message from these technocratic psychopaths: Bend the knee to the death cult, or else.

Support our wars or be called a traitor.

Support our baby-killing machines or you must be against female “healthcare.”

Support our death shots and give them to your children or be called a threat to society.

Democrat. Republican. Right. Left. It’s all part of the same cult.

Mother Teresa summed it up when she said, “Abortion is murder in the womb… A child is a gift of God. If you do not want him, give him to me.” She also said that “any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use violence to get what it wants.”

Isn’t that the same thing Republican neocons do? Use violence to get what they want in terms of foreign policy?

Democrats would rather see a child murdered than given up for adoption.

Republicans would rather see Gaza razed, Lebanon flattened, Iran bombed and looted, than to lean into diplomacy to solve differences.

In Canada, the elderly and disabled are being murdered in record numbers since that country legalized doctor-assisted suicide masquerading as “end of life care.”

Abortion care. End of life care. Are these our rightful caretakers?

War is peace. Death is life. Freedom is slavery. Murder is healthcare. They can’t stop telling us how much they “care” about those they exterminate.

All life is precious. Life inside the womb. The lives of civilians caught up in wars.

All life is of value in the eyes of God and should be treated with the utmost respect.

But the Republicans have no respect for innocent civilian lives in places like Gaza, Lebanon or Iran. And Democrats have no respect for innocent lives in the womb or in its last stages. Morally, there’s not a dime’s worth of difference between the two. Both are death cults. Both are anti-human and against God. They may place the focus of their lust for killing on different segments of humanity, but does that make one any less murderous than the other?

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