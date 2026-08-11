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Johnno's avatar
Johnno
3d

There are so many situations where ideas are distorted, inverted and hypocritical it is hard to know where to start.

- A “My Body My Choice” rally required attendees to be vaccinated.

- If abortion is not murder, then why is killing a pregnant woman a double homicide?

- If genitals don’t define gender, how does removing them “affirm” it?

- During covid we were told, “Think of others”, “protect the elderly” and “you don’t want to be a granny killer do you?” but now parliaments introduce Voluntary Assisted Dying bills.

- Support services exist for suicide prevention, yet we are willing to euthanize people considered inconvenient.

- Drag queen story hour is permitted/promoted in libraries for young children, yet the government wants to ban children from social media for their own safety.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3d

One day these women (?) will see the real motive behind abortion when they are 65 years old and collecting their death shot instead of SS and Medicare because the real agenda of abortion is to convince a society that life is not sacred in order to murder what they consider the “useless eaters” and society will clap with every death until it is time for their own.

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