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zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
4d

Republicans and right-wing publications suddenly started caring about socialism and talking endlessly about it just as the election season got rolling. After the elections they'll pass socialist policies if they are still in charge and forget to talk about it until the next election.

In many years of reading about politics, I never heard the DSA mentioned until this year since they are of no significance whatsoever to national politics. The SPLC was willing to pay to create nazi groups and I suspect there is an equivalent right wing organization that funds extreme leftists to use as a foil during elections. That is most likely what fuels the crazy headlines about this or that unimportant political fringe personality calling for MAGA re-education camps, etc. It's just rage bait.

Ultimately, I think the only difference between the left and the right in America is that the left will advance a totalitarian police state with pride and boasting, but the right will advance the same objective while gaslighting us about it. You get the same raw deal either way.

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3 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
4d

Never forget, Larry Fink in 2024 literally said a vote for Trump or Kamala doesn't matter. He was and is not wrong. It's a game to divide the nation and each other over the most trivial nonsense.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/none-saith-restore-politicians-deceive?utm_source=publication-search

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