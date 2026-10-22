In my previous article I focused on a group of elitists, loosely referred to as neocons, who from my perspective are among the worst people advancing the worst solutions that America has to offer to the world.

They offer a view of the world based on coercion, greed, raw power, always threatening and using brute force to bully other countries into becoming, not sovereign and independent, but compliant, dependent and submissive to a one-world system based on total control. Their roots can be traced to the Enlightenment, the Illuminati, Freemasonry, the British Roundtable group, and all the way through to today’s World Economic Forum. I encourage you to read my previous article if you haven’t already.

Today, however, I would like to turn the tables and focus on the best America has to offer the world, which is a philosophy based on human freedom, respect for the sovereignty for all people and nations, non-violence and fair-mindedness. It is embodied in the leadership ideas of former Congressman Ron Paul.

Dr. Paul ran for president three times and was rejected each time. He was rejected by American voters in the 80s, the early 2000s and the 2010s. I don’t believe his ideas were rejected because they were found to be intellectually lacking or inferior to his political opponents. Rather, I believe his message was a few decades ahead of its time and he did not have the corporate titans and foreign-backed money bankrolling his campaigns.

At the age of 91, Dr. Paul is still actively putting himself out there, trying to educate younger Americans on the revolutionary ideas of individual liberty and the need to keep government power in check, or risk having it dominate every aspect of our lives.

In an interview with Mario Nawfal, Dr. Paul lays out his philosophy in a way that is easy to understand for every American who still has a working brain and is able to think independent of the dominant left-right talking points. Nawfal opened the interview by marveling at how an entire series of predictions Dr. Paul had made in the 1990s has since become a reality of life in America. We are spied on by thousands of AI cameras, our speech is censored, our ability to influence our elected officials is virtually gone, our national debt has exploded to the point where it can never be paid back and our currency has been inflated to the point where it’s become impossible for most young people to afford to buy homes or cars.

Dr. Paul brilliantly describes the inherent dangers of an America that has become systematically authoritarian and nihilistic. Freeing themselves from any accountability to a higher power, today’s authoritarians, which come at us from both the left and from the right, operate “without any guidelines” or guardrails. They are answerable only to themselves. President Trump admitted this in the wide open when he told the New York Times in January 2026 that the only check on his power is his “own morality” and his “own mind.”

Listening to Dr. Paul discuss his ideas about the proper role of government in society, one can’t help but think what a better country we would be today if we had listened to him in earlier decades.

But it’s not too late. He’s still putting himself out there, offering us a way forward, with a focus on educating our youth.

His ideas have aged as well as his mental capabilities.

Please watch and listen to the 26-minute interview below. If you have teenage children or grandchildren, or even an exceptionally bright preteen, you might offer them a chance to listen as well. You won’t be sorry you invested in this 26 minutes.

Wise men – men like Ron Paul – understand the crux of the matter when it comes to preserving and protecting our freedom: It’s not the “right” or the “left” that is our enemy; they are mere tools. The enemy is spiritual. The enemy is the spirit of authoritarianism and nihilism. The enemy is allowing too much power in human hands, unchecked by any guideposts outside of themselves. This is what makes them even worse than the authoritarian monarchs of old, many of which at least knew they would one day answer to God for how they used their power.

What we see today are humanistic, technocratic and above-all psychopathic authoritarians. Technocrats are politically agnostic. That’s right, they are apolitical, meaning they couldn’t care less whether their puppets in government come from the right or from the left, as long as they keep moving the ball downfield toward technocratic authoritarianism.

And if you look at American history since the two-party system has been in place, both parties have served the interests of their authoritarian masters. The endless foreign wars, funded by endless debt, keep rolling and heading toward an inevitable crash. And any country that becomes an empire ultimately becomes authoritarian at home, because it’s impossible for the empire to sustain itself as a free republic. It’s only so long before the citizens get tired of being fleeced in order to pay for the wars and they rise up, only to be cracked down upon by those who control the armies.

That’s why I get frustrated by my friends on the right who continuously fearmonger about the left, the left the left, “and if we allow the Democrats to get in we are going to have socialism,” while being all too willing to excuse the growing tyranny that comes from the right. These folks are unable to discern the times in which we live. This is not the 1980s, when you had Soviet Marxism warring against a mostly free American brand of capitalism. We live in a time in which both the right and the left have become indistinguishable in their desires for bigger government and endless increases in the use of state power. The new brand of “stakeholder capitalism” or “corporatism” is obsessed with surveillance and the establishment of a technocratic control grid, using public-private partnerships to get us there. This hybrid form of so-called capitalism is just as anti-human and anti-God as communism.

BOTTOM LINE: The biggest and most devastating mistake conservatives can make is assuming that tyranny can only arise from the left. They are too trusting of their leaders. The only seat of authority that can be trusted with absolute power resides in heaven above, but He will be returning one day to exact His judgment on humanity. And all those who have placed their faith in an earthly political figure or one political party over another are going to be found wanting. Don’t ever give to man what was reserved for God.

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