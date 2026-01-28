Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brien's avatar
Brien
3h

The reported statistic that only 6% of Americans don’t have RealID is false. The true number is closer to 40%. The misleading article in the ET that spread the 94% compliant number was actually quoting “air travel compliant” forms of ID, which includes US passports. Based on my observations at TSA checkpoints, US passports would be the number one form of ID being used. See the ChatGPT data below which backs this up.

https://chatgpt.com/share/697aa6dd-6204-8005-92e2-a81223b7c43f

Reply
Share
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3h

September 25: UK Prime Minister Starmer’s Declaration: “Let me spell it out: you Will Not Be Able to Work In the UK If You Do Not Have a Digital ID by the End of This Parliment”

This total control protocol was mentioned in Microsoft’s ID2020 Alliance initiative dating back to Feb 2018, where you will be unable to -> “buy or sell” <- without a digital ID.

References for the above: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-206238157

Needless to say we must resist this at all costs.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture