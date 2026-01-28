As of February 1, the Trump administration’s crackdown on non-compliant American citizens flying without a federal government-approved REAL ID will result in them being charged an extra fee of $45 and being forced to hand over their biometric data.

Beginning February 1, travelers who arrive at a checkpoint without compliant identification will have the option of paying a $45 fee and undergoing an additional “modernized” verification process, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The website Biometric Update reports that Acting TSA Director Ha Nguyen McNeill provided the following information:

“Travelers who do not present an acceptable form of ID at TSA checkpoints and still want to fly, have the option of paying a $45 fee and undergoing the TSA ConfirmID process,” McNeill said.

TSA further explains in a press release on its website:

“All airline travelers who use TSA ConfirmID will be subject to additional ID verification, screening measures and potential delays. Travelers who appear at the TSA checkpoint without a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID and have not already paid the TSA ConfirmID fee will be subject to additional delays which may result in a missed flight.”

Oh, and by the way, all of your personal data will be shared with ICE and likely any other government agencies that ask for it.

When McNeill was pressed on reports that ICE is using domestic flight passenger information to support deportation operations, “she did not deny cooperation,” the outlet reported. “Instead, she defended it as legitimate intra-departmental coordination and framed it as part of DHS’s overall mission set.”

The question McNeill did not answer, presumably because she was not asked, is how many other government agencies have access to the personal data of Americans? What about government contractors like the data-collection and analysis firm Palantir? Will they be given this information? I think we should assume they will as they are in the business of building dossiers on all Americans and selling that information back to the government for profit.

BOTTOM LINE: The Department of Homeland Security is and always has been a completely unconstitutional government behemoth that was created after 9/11 to snoop on Americans, track them, catalogue them and, eventually, totally enslave them.

This was the reason our government allowed our country to be attacked on September 11, 2001. They had the entire playbook of how to shred the Constitution and individual freedom already sitting on the shelf waiting to be implemented. They just needed a good crisis to start rolling it out. The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, at a time when biometrics were really in their infancy. Now, the technology has caught up with the government’s desire to track us 24/7 in real time.

I expect Americans will soon be required to produce a REAL ID to do more than just board a plane, and the 6 percent of Americans who don’t have this national/digital ID will be fined into oblivion and harassed at every step.

In just the last few weeks we’ve learned a lot about the true face of the Trump administration. It was announced last week that they are indeed moving forward with a Biden-era mandate that calls for all new vehicles sold starting this year in the U.S. must be outfitted with a remote government kill switch. The government will be able to shut down your vehicle without your consent or knowledge. It’s kind of like the red flag law of motor-vehicle termination. They shut down your mode of transportation now and worry about proving their case that you’re not a responsible driver later. (Trump infamously said he wants the government to be able to take away a person’s gun rights and worry about due process later). Could it get more Orwellian?

This administration is leading us straight into the Great Reset, which is composed of a global digital surveillance state and social-credit scoring system akin to what’s already in place in China.

We also found out this week that ICE is not just tracking illegal aliens but all Americans, creating databases on everyone with help from the data-collection firm Palantir Technologies. Palantir is a global data giant with massive government contracts across multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, CIA, IRS, DHS and DoD, among others. Palantir’s founder and chairman, billionaire technocrat Peter Theil, was one of the Trump-Vance team’s largest financial backers in the 2024 election.

Trump also doubled down on his warped view of the Second Amendment this week, saying that carrying a 9mm handgun with an extra clip is “bad stuff” that shouldn’t be allowed in certain public spaces. That includes anywhere that his federal ICE agents might show up to conduct an “operation.”

Sadly, conservatives have been, for the most part, either silent or cheering this administration on as it marches us into an authoritarian society based on techno-fascism.

All that’s really missing from a potential lock-down control network is a form of digital-programmable tokenized “money.” But not to worry! The administration is working on that too, with digital Stablecoins (approved by the U.S. Treasury through Trump’s Genius Act) being positioned to replace the increasingly devalued U.S. dollar.

Trump was always a globalist New York liberal posing as an America-first conservative. It’s time we wised up and started taking him at his word.

