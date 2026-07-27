Last week President Trump told us in a post to his Truth Social account that AI data centers are going to make us all filthy rich. They are cash cows. Money makers. Tax reducers. Job creators, blah, blah, blah. Don’t fight against them, he said. You’re wasting your time. These massive data centers are “liquid gold” and are going to make so many people wealthy that you can’t stop them from being built, the brainwasher-in-chief said.

As he always does with every issue, Trump casts all those who hold an opposing view as Democrats. If you aren’t for what he wants, you must be a Democrat. Of course nothing could be further from the truth as the fight against data centers is one of the most non-partisan issues in America today. Nobody, regardless of political affiliation, is for higher electricity and water rates, draining the reservoirs and aquafers, destroying neighborhoods and property values with noise pollution, while contributing to an AI-powered surveillance state.

However, by casting those fighting these monstrosities as Democrats, Trump is attempting to keep the opposition to his AI free-for-all to a minimum, because no Republican wants to be called a Democrat. I don’t believe it will work, but he’s going to keep trying. Just like he said those pushing for the release of the Epstein files were all Democrats, and those against his disastrous war in Iran are Democrats, yada, yada, yada. Trump never mentions that his own sons, Don Jr. and Eric, are personally invested in the data center boom, as reported by Forbes in an article from Feb. 20, 2025.

Anyway, you get the point. Trump wants thousands more data centers and will tell any lie to get them. That was last week. This week we hear from another member of the billionaire brainwashing club, Elon Musk.

Kurt Cobb at Oilprice.com reports:

“Our tech overlords tell us that artificial intelligence will soon create a world of abundance while solving our major problems such as climate change. Just so you know who I’m talking about, I have previously defined our tech overlords as ‘a grab bag of technology companies, technology scientists and inventors, and technology investors and journalists who have bewitched the modern world through inventions that speed up our daily lives without necessarily making them better.’ “In a recent interview with The Economist magazine, tech overlord-in-chief Elon Musk explained that ‘[i]f you have vast numbers of robots with vast amounts of digital intelligence, you have a sort of a quasi-infinite economy.’ In such an economy, ‘anyone can have anything they think of.’ He added that ‘money won’t matter in 2036’ because everyone will have a high income without working. This is a Star Trek version of the future, he explained.”

Cobb goes on to point out that Musk’s views exemplify the tech industry fantasy of a push-button, voice-activated future world of abundance portrayed in the Star Trek television series and movies. In that fictional series, poverty has been eliminated, people do not need money, and everything they want or need is available to them.

Here’s the critical component of this fantasyland being promoted by the likes of Trump, Musk, Sam Altman, Larry Ellison and the rest of Trump’s technocrat cronies: Cobb notes that in 10 years, “AI will be running the world without humans. If that happens, …how will companies make money? How will they even exist? Musk has no answer.”

And that leads to a second question: How will people get money to buy the things they need from a government that is $40 trillion in debt in an economy poised for a crash?

AI critic Ed Zitron asks AI boosters to explain what current AI models are capable of doing right now without using the word “will.” They have little they can point to.

Nothing current AI models can do remotely fits this view of a fantasyland populated by rich folks who no longer need to work.

Cobb writes:

“Those models—called Large Language Models (LLMs)—produce so many errors that handing over mission-critical systems across the economy to AI as suggested by Musk would almost certainly create catastrophe rather than prosperity. The problem of so-called ‘hallucinations’ is an inherent feature of the way LLMs operate and cannot be eliminated. And the kind of intelligence needed to run most mission-critical systems, that is human intelligence, simply isn’t achievable with LLMs.”

It’s slowly becoming obvious that the most realistic applications for AI are for state-sponsored surveillance, using tools such as Flock and Axon cameras and creating military kill lists, with the killings themselves being carried out by AI drones and robots.

Since the U.S. government has killed more people in wars than probably any other government on the planet over the last 30 years (over 1 million in Iraq and Afghanistan alone), it makes sense that it would need the most AI computing power for future wars. Ultimately, I believe America’s high-tech killing machine will be turned against its own citizens. This may be the real reason for so many data centers on U.S. soil. The U.S. already has about 5,400 AI data centers, about five times as many as you will find in China and 25 times as many as in Russia. The U.S. wants at least another 3,000, for a total of nearly 9,000 AI data centers.

“Governments seem ready to pay the high cost of AI in order to obtain better surveillance of citizens and more effective weapons. That such systems will inevitably make many mistakes seems not very consequential to the governments that use them,” Cobb writes.

This is borne out by the fact that Israel’s IDF uses an AI-powered software system called Lavender to create kill lists in Gaza, and the IDF admits this system has an error rate of about 10 percent. And the government is OK with that frightful ratio. The notion that 90 percent of its killings in Gaza are seen as legitimate and 10 percent are carried out against completely innocent and undeserving Gazans is of no consequence to the government.

Ukraine is using similar technology in its war with Russia, while unleashing swarms of AI-powered autonomous killer drones.

How would you like it if your local police department created lists of people to arrest for capital crimes, the punishment for which is death, while admitting that 10 percent of those caught up in the dragnet never committed any crime? Oh well. Off to the electric chair. Too bad, so sad.

This is a real fear given the fact that military technology often ends up in the hands of civilian law enforcement years after it has been rolled out on battlefields.

Cobb concludes:

“Businesses and consumers may be finding some benefit to using AI, especially for enhanced searching on the internet. But the true costs of such limited benefits are many, many times what they are currently paying. And given the way AI works, that is, requiring additional data center capacity for each new user, there are really no economies of scale that will bring down costs. Simply said, each new user costs the AI provider more money. AI as it is currently conceived is unlikely to be profitable except for niche users who find its output worth paying the true costs for. “The tech overloads have been singing the same tune for years: Trust us, sit back, and let us take you into an ever-grander techno-utopian future. New claims that AI will be the vector for this future are part of a propaganda campaign designed to keep you from having a say about AI and its uses. Fortunately, many communities are saying that they do not want to bear the costs and disruptions of new data centers associated with the AI build-out. That concern needs to be extended to the uses and abuses of AI itself.”

In this inverted reality, orchestrated by high-level chaos magicians in the political and corporate realms, we find everything is upside down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the mainstream media destroy truthful information, religions destroy spirituality, truth is called lies, slavery is called freedom, war is called peace, and so many are walking among us under the spell of the billionaire brainwashers. Judging by their compliance with the insane Covid mandates, I would estimate that 75 to 80 percent of the American population is effectively mind controlled. Walking zombies. Those still in possession of their critical-thinking skills are now cast as “anti-technology extremists” by the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which sees us as a “threat” worthy of being placed on government watchlists, according to a May 26, 2026 report by Wired magazine.

And the snake oil salesmen of technocracy are laughing all the way to the bank.

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