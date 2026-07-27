Leo’s Newsletter

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Shomon's avatar
Shomon
4hEdited

Pastor, teacher, prophecy expert and PhD in Biblical Theology, JB Hixon, has often quipped: "it isn't about what its about." For us, the 99.9 percent of American citizenry, AI is NOT ABOUT making our lives or livelihoods better. What it is ABOUT; as you have so eloquently and decisively written, Leo: is the draconian take over of the last vestiges of our once freedom loving constitutional republic and making us slaves to the Beast System which is on the near horizon. It is very true that it is going to make some "filthy rich" as POTUS has chortled; but ONLY the 0.1 percent. I am fairly confident that it is not any of us who read your excellent articles. Singer / song writer was nearly dead on with a line from his famous song, "slip-sliding away." He wrote: "God only knows; God makes His plans. The information is unavailable to the mortal man. We work at our jobs and collect our pay. We believe we are gliding down the highway when in fact we are slip-sliding away..." Aside from the brave but dismally few making a gallant stand to save their communities from this AI takeover and the even fewer in the halls of congress that dare to raise their voices in concerned protest, we as a nation are slip-sliding away. You are an awesome voice for this cause Leo. Stay strong.

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
3h

Jeopardy question…

Answer…Trump and the technocrats.

Question…Who makes the millions off data centres?

We know exactly who will benefit and make millions and it isn’t us useless eaters !

These people make me sick! And to think how he has conned the majority of the christian people and others is just ridiculous! They all must have their heads up their butts, if they don’t see the deal here!

Thanks Leo…you're writing up a storm brother! 👍🏻God bless!

Maranatha

🙏🏻🎺

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