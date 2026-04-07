I feel very uneasy today. Unsettled and restless in my spirit.

I am praying for the innocent life that is on the verge of being exterminated tonight and tomorrow.

President Donald J. Trump issued the most insane, most satanic, most dreadful statement this morning on his Truth Social account. We can only pray he was using hyperbole, but he has given every indication that he is serious. Read it below and weep.

Trump talks about 47 years of extortion, corruption and death in Iran. He thinks the solution is to bomb them into oblivion, destroy their civilization. I’m more concerned about the extortion, corruption and culture of death eminating from Washington, D.C. Let Iran handle their problems and we will handle ours.

The fact that I even feel the need to explain the danger of this kind of talk from a world leader should say a lot about the state of our country and of modern Christianity.

Most of what I’m hearing from folks online and in my personal circle is “don’t sweat it,” this will all blow over and things will go back to normal.

God, I hope they are right. But if they are not, what happens in the days and weeks ahead will shock the world. We will see death and destruction on a scale that will make World War II’s most horrific atrocities look like child’s play.

Iran has never dropped a single bomb on American soil. It has been blamed by President Trump for historic deeds it did not commit, such as the bombing of the USS Cole, which was done by al-Qaida. I’m not saying they are righteous in any sense of the word, but do they deserve to be annihilated?

Normal people, even normal by today’s low standards, don’t talk the way Trump is talking.

He said “a whole civilization will die tonight.” This was a reference to the 5,000-year-old ancient civilization of Persia, today called Iran, a diverse people of more than 92 million.

For the first time in my lifetime, a president of the United States could decide to use a nuclear weapon against another country. Yes, that is the not so subtle hint. If nothing else works, Trump has “many tools” in his toolkit, Vice President JD Vance said in a speech Tuesday in Hungary.

Fox News pundit Mark Levin has been the most blatant, encouraging Trump to use the nuclear option against Iran in one of his angry diatribes aired on his show this past weekend. Others are no doubt chomping at the bit and silently cheering to see this ancient people group, which includes 92 million people and anywhere from 500,000 to 1 million Christians, wiped off the face of the earth.

Levin isn’t just some outlier spewing hate on the internet. No, we know Trump is in touch with this man and respects his views because on at least two occasions Trump has told his MAGA followers to watch Levin’s show on Fox.

Some commenters on my Substack have accused me of changing my stripes, saying I’m now anti-Trump and anti-Israel and they just can’t stand it anymore, so they canceled their subscriptions, and that’s OK.

But here’s the newsflash: I have not changed. I’ve always been anti-war. Not a pacifist but anti-war. I believe war should always be a last resort when one’s nation is under direct attack from an enemy foreign or domestic.

Why Iran must be brought to heel

Trump said in his Monday press conference that he plans to bomb Iran back to the stone ages, by taking out all of their civilian power plants, destroying them so completely that “they won’t be rebuilt for 100 years.”

He stated that if his threatened military strikes occur, “every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again.” It will all be conducted within a four-hour period, he said.

He then added the kicker, that the only way this civilian infrastructure could ever be rebuilt would be to engage “American genius.”

This verbiage sounds eerily similar to Trump’s plans for Gaza through his technocratic Board of Peace. Perhaps he will put his son in-law Jared Kushner in charge of the rebuilding program, turning Iran into another network of 15-minute cities monitored 24/7 by AI cameras and digital tracking of all human movement, all food consumption, power usage, etc. Freedom of movement? Freedom of speech? Forget about it under the new technocratic beast system. I think that’s the ultimate plan here, to bring outlier nations to heel for the one-world system that will be handed over at some point to the antichrist. Trump has been put in charge of erasing what remains of the old order and rebuilding an AI-powered infrastructure that will be needed for the beast system.

One way or another, evil is going to be accomplished tonight and/or tomorrow. But to Donald Trump and his spiritual advisers, folks like the certifiable Paula White, it’s only the wicked ones who will feel the pain. The rest of us will enter a new Golden Age of peace and prosperity. When asked if his threats against Iran would amount to war crimes or genocide, Trump said at the White House Easter Egg Hunt that Iranians are “animals,” implying that it’s impossible to commit genocide against such a worthless and hostile people.

Pre-emptive attacks are most often an excuse that governments use to justify their military aggression against another country. American military strikes on Iraq, Syria, Korea, Vietnam, Serbia, Venezuela, and Libya all fell into this category. A narrative is created, usually based on lies and half-truths, then the lies get repeated ad nauseam in the media, in this case it’s that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons to use offensively against Israel and the world, until a majority of Americans believe it.

In retrospect, can anyone believe that any of the above-mentioned countries presented a real threat to American national security?

Iran is just the latest war initiated by the United States under false pretenses.

The failed operation to enter Iranian sovereign territory over Easter weekend and steal enriched uranium cannot be dismissed, because it explains a lot about how Trump thinks. He is looking for grand-theft-auto type operations, quick in and out with minimal casualties where he comes off looking like a global superhero. The problem is this can’t be achieved in Iran. They are too powerful, too geographically challenging, and too smart.

The Iranians, who have been attacked in the middle of negotiations twice – first last June and again on Feb. 28 of this year – no longer have any reason to trust the U.S. in any future negotiations.

Trump has played all his cards and every hand has come up a loser. His biggest nightmare is being perceived as a loser.

This is a man who cannot accept a loss and move on. Rather than take the loss and somehow try to spin it into a win, which the whole world is still praying he will do, Trump is going to further escalate the war with Iran, in search of some miraculous maneuver that will make him a global demigod.

I have said from the beginning of this war and even before it started that Trump will accept nothing less than a full regime change in Tehran. This was the real purpose of the war from the beginning, to remove the regime and replace it with a U.S./Israeli-backed puppet government.

Having failed thus far to achieve that goal, they have given the current Iranian regime no off ramp, no way to save face, so of course they are going to fight till the bitter end and hope their Islamic Mahdi shows up to save them. That’s their religious belief system and the Trump administration understands nothing about it.

But the Iranians aren’t alone in their adherence to a religious belief system that makes them act irrationally. Trump also appears to be driven by some type of religious dogma in which he sees himself as a messiah figure, stepping in to save America and save the world from an evil Islamic regime. And I’m sad to say that many American Christians have added fuel to his messianic dreams. The prayer service in the White House last week showed the full spectacle of Trump’s personal pastor, Paula White, surrounded by Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress, among others, anointing Trump for battle with Iran and speaking lies of invincibility over him as if they were from God Himself.

In the middle is Israel and its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, who gives both Trump and the Iranian mullahs a run for their money in terms of who is the most psychotic and eager to spill blood.

Iran’s nuclear program is now ratcheting up for real

Iran, under a new more hardline ayatollah who was empowered by Trump and Netanyahu’s reckless decision to assassinate the previous more moderate ayatollah, is likely now committed to weaponizing its nuclear program.

Iran’s new leadership knows that a nuclear weapon may be their only path to survival. One only need look to North Korea to prove that is the case. That country is led by a certified madman Kim Jung Un, but the U.S never bullies him, never interferes or even scolds him, for fear that he will launch his nukes at Los Angeles or San Francisco.

The message sent by Trump and company is clear for all the world to see. Not only Iran but every nation on earth has now been incentivized to get a nuke. It’s the only way to protect and preserve their national sovereignty. Those not in possession of this catastrophically powerful weapon will basically serve as vassal states pledging their fealty to a U.S./Israeli-led world order. If you value your independence at all, you will develop and weaponize a nuclear warhead.

Due to the Trump administration’s irrational foreign policy that insists on seeing every nation that won’t bend to its will as an existential enemy who must be destroyed, the world has entered a very dangerous phase.

Iran is facing its Red Dawn moment and they are not going to back down.

The result could very easily be further escalations until we get to nuclear war.

If that happens, pull out that now decade-old novel One Minute After, because that’s what life on many parts of the earth will be. And destruction of one part of the world will impact every other part of the world in ways we cannot fathom.

Natural gas powers 85 percent of Iran’s electric power grid. Trump could just target gas facilities. This indiscriminate approach to bombing everything to the ground is only going to further empower the IRGC. We’ve seen this with Hamas in Gaza, where not only do they have the guns but they will be the only ones passing out food. So forget about any popular insurrection against the Iranian regime. That was always a fantasy anyway.

Iran has about a million wells that provide water. But if they no longer have electricity to pump the water into people’s homes, that is going to present a horrendous humanitarian crisis. A slow torturous death for men, women and children.

Hospitals and nursing homes will become instant morgues as the sick and infirm lose critical care. The internet will be down along with most cell service. No communication with the outside world. All digital payment systems will be down, leaving only cash and bartering for people to get what they can. Many will resort to stealing.

Millions of Iranian people will flee to Europe, to Russia, to Turkey, Turkmenistan and other countries. All this and we haven’t even addressed the situation in the Gulf states, which Iran has vowed to pummel with missiles if they get hit by Trump’s missiles.

Even Russia, in its now four-year war in Ukraine, hasn’t done what Trump is threatening to do. Putin has barely touched the Ukrainian power grid.

Trump is a Machiavellian figure. He was mentored by the criminally insane serial deceiver Roy Cone, who taught Trump that the ends justify the means in all his business dealings. Nothing is off the table if it serves your purposes.

The threats Trump has made, if carried out, will position him as a major international war criminal. He now is playing politics for self-preservation and keeping himself out of jail. American interests have little to no relation to his decision-making process. Martial law and canceling the November midterm elections is something a madman would not reject out of hand. I have a hunch it’s already being considered.

Yes, it looks like we are about to enter unchartered territory. And the 25th Amendment is looking better by the moment. We need Congress to get off its collective backside and act.

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