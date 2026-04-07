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Phil B's avatar
Phil B
16h

I have that same uneasy and unsettling feeling as well. Many prayers for the innocents.

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LeAnn's avatar
LeAnn
16h

God Bless you, Leo. We just subscribed to your substack, so hopefully more people will and make up for the ones you lost. Don’t give up. The truth is so desperately needed right now. I have been unsettled in my spirit all day as well. I cannot believe the evil we are witnessing. My heart breaks for the Iranians…Christian or not. This has opened my eyes like nothing ever has. Jesus be near. 🙏🏼

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