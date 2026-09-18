The war on energy is not some organic development that resulted from bad decisions or bad luck.

It’s all orchestrated to get the world into a crisis mode because it’s during a crisis that the globalist power elites can bring about the most drastic change. They know the changes they have planned are going to be very unpopular. Things like driving less, maybe even abandoning your motor vehicle altogether, eating less meat, living in a much smaller home, running less air conditioning. These are all highly unpopular lifestyle changes for the average Westerner.

So it takes a good all-consuming crisis, and a declared emergency, to get us to accept these changes.

Covid was one such crisis, in 2020.

And now six years later, under the same president, another crisis, this time hitting energy supplies.

But instead of focusing on the root causes of the energy shortfalls, which are the wars in the Middle East and the lack of refinery capacity in America and the West, we see Donald Trump focused on doub…