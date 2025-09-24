The young man who shot two people dead and wounded a third at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility near Dallas on Wednesday has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

The shooter was found dead, allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, at the scene near the Dallas facility. According to the FBI, the alleged shooter had the message “anti-ICE” written on a bullet casing.

Authorities believe Jahn acted as a sniper, having fired shots from a nearby rooftop. The photos released of his body on the rooftop can be seen above. They look, dare I say, a bit odd. I’ll leave it at that.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a Wednesday statement that the shooter’s three victims were all migrant detainees, and yet we are told this shooter was targeting ICE agents.

Unlike the previous alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk, who was somehow able, with no known source of training, to successfully target his victim in a single shot from 200 yards out, this shooter not only missed his intended targets but managed to hit those he supposedly sympathized with.

DHS said in its statement:

“The shooter fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot.”

Joshua Jahn’s only criminal record involved a 2016 marijuana charge, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records. He pleaded guilty and served five years probation.

Is it just me or is it strange that we have so many similarities in the recent spate of assassinations and attempted assassinations?

Young white males in their 20s with basically no criminal backgrounds and no military training, perched on rooftops, using somewhat antiquated sniper rifles, and writing messages on their bullets.

It’s all just a coincidence, I’m sure.

The Dallas facility where Wednesday’s shooting occurred is a building for Enforcement Removal Operations, the sub-agency of ICE that conducts arrests and deportations.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said:

“This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE. For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences.”

Just hours before the Dallas ICE facility attack, California Governor Gavin Newsom appeared on the Colbert Report where he unleashed an angry diatribe against ICE. Newsom’s ability to spew emotion-driven invective makes him look like a shoo-in for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. Both major parties seem to look for the most bombastic, most divisive, most grandstanding candidate they can find. Newsom fits the bill on the left. He’s the perfect antidote to Trump.

