Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
17h

just wonder what is the health status of these young people? Special 'me-d-I-cin-es? Covid shots? Iphones? Special education??? Whether the shots come from 'right', or from 'left', it is possible that the goal here is to allow pal-an-tir take over into some pre-crimes predictions on EVERYONE with AI based digital ID and conveniently fill up the camps ready to go..?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Guido's avatar
Guido
17h

This smells like some CIA mind-control shite, MK-Ultra style.

Not to infer these young adults rationalize anything whatsoever, but this sure seems to be highly irrational behavior.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture