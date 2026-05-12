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Verax Media's avatar
Verax Media
2h

There seems to be active efforts on many fronts to drive the world further into chaos, conflict and famine. Depopulation strategy? Who knows

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
2h

All part of the plan since the 1930s

THE TEC-NOC-CRAZY OLD WORLD: 1933 BOOK

TECHNOCRACY IN THE LIGHT OF PROPHECY, By J.C. KELLOGG. THE SUPER DICTATOR AND THE SUPER ROBOT OF REV. 13. ARE THEY IN THE WORLD TODAY?

Why would a Christian be asking that in 1933?

Because the technocracy social movement, active in the U.S. and Canada, in the 1930s, were already advocating for a system controlled by technical experts rather than politicians.

In other words, an Al digital slave race governed by the technocratic elite was always their dream. And the leading Canadian advocate? Joshua Haldeman, Elon Musk's maternal grandfather!

Thank you, Leo!

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