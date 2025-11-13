NOTE: If you appreciate these updates, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a one-time donation to support my work. I am a reader-supported Substack.

Apple has rolled out its new Digital ID, which allows users to make an ID in the Apple Wallet app on their iPhone or Apple Watch, using information from their U.S. passport along with a series of facial scans.

“With the launch of Digital ID, we’re excited to expand the ways users can store and present their identity — all with the security and privacy built into iPhone and Apple Watch,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet vice president, said in a statement.

The excitement of creating a new digital ID, Bailey said, eminated from seeing how many Apple users eagerly signed up for a 2022 feature that let them add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to their Apple Wallet on the iPhone and Apple Watch. A total of 12 states already allow residents to add their licenses and IDs to the Apple Wallet, according to the company’s website.

The Apple Digital ID will be accepted at more than 250 U.S. airports and TSA checkpoints for in-person identity verification during domestic travel. It cannot be used for international travel at this time.

In an attempt to lure people in, the TSA websites states that, “You can breeze through more than 250 TSA checkpoints faster and more securely than ever before.”

This is big government working in tandem with big corporations to enslave the masses. Most Americans with iPhones will eat it up, blindly signing up for their own enslavement.

The Associated Press, in reporting on the new Apple Digital ID, even gives a tutorial on how to set it up on your phone. Among the instructions are this:

“Finally, you will need to verify your identity, first by taking a selfie and then by carrying out a series of facial and head movements, such as turning your head or closing your eyes.”

Apple said more ID applications will be added later, beyond just TSA airport checkpoints, but did not elaborate on the nature or timeline of these applications. However, if they’re already acceptable as drivers’ licenses in 12 states and now at TSA checkpoints, it doesn’t take much imagination to see where this is heading. The Apple Digital ID and similar apps through other tech giants will eventually be connected to your Social Security benefits, your bank account, health records, all government services, everything.

Apple said the new product will allow people to present an ID even if they don’t have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID.

The Hill noted that “some have advised against it as cracking phone passcodes has become an easier feat for hackers, which could possibly put you at risk in case of theft and even for law enforcement, as they have technology to get into iPhones during searches.”

Count me among the “some” who would advise against signing up for any of the myriad digital ID programs that are eager to count us among their digital assets. Your consent puts you into the beast system, and once you’re in, it may not be so easy to get out.

The Hill cited data from the nonprofit Upturn, showing that there are at least 2,000 law enforcement agencies in all 50 states that have the tools necessary to search a person’s iPhone. All they have to do is say they’ve targeted you for an investigation.

Technically, they need a warrant to search your phone, but they have ways of getting around that.

Companies like Apple market these “initiatives” as safe, secure and respectful of your privacy, when nothing could be further from the truth.

The folks now insisting that biometric digital IDs are “safe and secure” are the same ones who universally ruled that the Covid injections were “safe and effective.”

Will you believe the satanic lie?

The beast system being erected by global technocrats always seeks to get us to volunteer for their domination over our lives. Unlike the old Nazis or Communists, who didn’t hesitate to use brute force to maintain their repressive regimes, today’s beast system is run on consent. Nazism and communism employed the old-fashioned tyranny outlined in Orwell’s 1949 classic, 1984. The new method of tyranny coming at us today is more akin to what’s described in Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel, Brave New World, where people agreed to have their lives dominated by an elite technocratic class of scientists and “experts.” Huxley warned that, under the form of dictatorship he saw coming onto the world, people would willingly submit to their own slavery. Isn’t submission to a higher power, bowing to its authority over your life, paying it homage by your embracement of it, the biblically necessary ingredient for the mark of the beast? I think it is.

I’m not sure which form of tyranny — the older “low tech” type described by Orwell or the newer high-tech one predicted by Huxley — is more sinister. But I won’t walk willingly into either one.

Always resist. Never comply.

