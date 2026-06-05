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Shane Christensen's avatar
Shane Christensen
9h

Amen. I fear not death, because my victory is in Christ.

Still, my flesh gets anxious at the rising tide of evil.

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Shomon's avatar
Shomon
9h

What a great article once again Leo. Time is so short now. Our Titus 2:13 and 1st Thessalonians 4:16-17 moment is on the visible horizon. As I have said before and I will say it again: keep writing and sharing. Noah's message wasn't popular with the antediluvians of his day that perished in the flood. Now, as they are presently awaiting their judgement, none of them in Hell can say: "but we weren't warned..." You are making a difference Leo; much more than God is allowing you to see. Stay the humble course brother.

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