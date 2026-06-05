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The world’s most powerful and wealthy movers and shakers are making the kind of moves that suggest something is up. Something big that they’re not talking about amid all the wars and distractions. They want us to focus on bread and circuses, like the embarrassing UFC fight scheduled to take place on the White House lawn. Trump now says he’d like to make the UFC arena he set up in front of the White House a permanent fixture, but I digress.

President Trump’s daughter and son in-law, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, recently admitted they’re developing an off-grid private island and that someone far wealthier than even them helped them buy the remote island off the coast of Albania.

In a recent podcast, Kushner spoke of the exchange he had with Nat Rothschild “after leaving government” in 2021, which is interesting because Kushner has never held an official position in the federal government. He has been dispatched by President Trump on diplomatic missions to end the Ukraine-Russia War and the Iran war, despite having no previous diplomatic experience. He has failed miserably in those assignments.

But qualifications don’t matter much when you have friends in high places, and Nat Rothschild is about as high on the power pole as it gets. He is part of the same Rothschild banking family that bailed Kushner’s father-in-law, Donald Trump, out of bankruptcy when his risky real estate ventures in Atlantic City, New Jersey’s, gambling playground flopped some 35 years ago. (You can read about Trump’s long-standing relationship with the Rothschild banking dynasty here.)

While he’s proven himself to be not very good at diplomacy, Kushner is very good at using his connections in the world of high finance to become a successful global real estate developer.

The International Business Times reports:

Jared Kushner has said that financier Nat Rothschild helped him identify a remote private island in the Mediterranean during a yacht trip, as the Special Envoy for Peace’s expanding overseas property interests face growing political backlash in Albania over a planned luxury resort development on Sazan Island.

Kushner said the idea came up during a European pleasure trip at sea. As he tells it, he was on a friend’s yacht, owned by Fifth Baron Nat Rothschild, son of the late Jacob Rothschild, when conversations about the project began. After Rothschild worked his magic, it led to meetings with highly placed Albanian government officials, including Prime Minister Edi Rama. It’s easy to get lucrative business deals done when you have a Rothschild in your phone’s contact list.

This is the same Rothschild family, by the way, whose members cavort with the likes of Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom. We have to get out of this left-right, Democrat-Republican mindset if we are ever going to separate truth from propaganda. Politicians are the puppets of much more powerful people, whose names are kept out of the corporate media and public spotlight.

Ivanka Trump, Jared’s wife, tells the same story with a slightly different twist in a podcast interview cited by Newsweek, saying she and Jared discovered the island “by chance” one day while enjoying a swim in the sea, but notice how she cleverly refers to the million-dollar yacht as a mere “boat.” Sounds so middle-class American, doesn’t it?

Speaking on the Founders podcast, Ivanka said they discovered the island by chance while on a boat trip, recalling: “We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim…and we were just captivated.” That initial fascination has evolved into a major project, with the couple now planning a large-scale resort backed by roughly $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion in investment from Kushner’s firm, Affinity Partners.

You can watch and listen to the whole sordid story of the Kushners in Albania in the video report below, but suffice it to say this billionaire couple are not exactly loved in Albania, where their real estate project is highly unpopular and has sparked daily street protests.

It’s nice to know that the Kushners will enjoy comfort and luxury on their remote island when the time comes to leave their home country. Perhaps they know that there’s a real chance that her daddy’s policies of invading one oil-rich country after another and slapping sanctions on one of the world’s biggest oil producers, Russia, while funding a proxy war against them could push Russia and its major ally, China, over a final red line at some point. Or, perhaps they know her daddy’s policies are so unpopular and about to get more unpopular, that living in the United States would no longer be the money-making party that it once was for the corrupt grifters and crony capitalists of the Epstein class.

Kushner’s business dealings also connect him to George Soros and a bunch of major banks. Watch below.

Whether it’s the remote Island off the coast of Albania, or a luxury estate in Abu Dhabi, the Kushners will have options when it comes time to flee the coop.

But the Kushners aren’t the only billionaires close to the president who are preparing to get out of dodge. Same goes for Bill Gates, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg and so many others.

Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and a Trump ally in the Stargate project to build AI data centers across America, is also building underground fortifications in preparation for a doomsday event. Watch him try to duck the issue in the interview below.

And Peter Thiel, who was one of the Trump-Vance ticket’s biggest donors and who has profited handsomely under Trump with his Palantir Technologies data-analysis company scooping up multiple government contracts, recently announced that he is moving his family out of California. But he’s not moving them to Tennessee or Texas. No, he’s moving them to Argentina.

The New York Post reports:

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel reportedly moved his family from the U.S. to Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires as a refuge from high taxes, political turmoil and potential catastrophes like nuclear war and an AI meltdown. The PayPal co-founder and longtime Silicon Valley power player has met privately with Argentine President Javier Milei, purchased a mansion in one of Buenos Aires’ most exclusive neighborhoods and temporarily relocated his family to the South American nation, according to the New York Times. Sources told the paper that Thiel made the move due to concerns about the political direction of the U.S. Not least of Thiel’s concerns is the possibility of nuclear warfare in the Northern Hemisphere — making a relatively far-flung corner of South America an appealing option, the Times reported. Other members of the global elite, like Thiel buddy Martin Varsavsky, are of the same mind, according to the article. “The moment China takes Taiwan or Russia takes Lithuania, I’m in Buenos Aires,” Varsavsky, a Spanish-Argentine tech entrepreneur, was quoted as saying. “It’s good to have a Plan B for civilization.”

Thiel, a member of the steering committee of the nefarious Bilderberg group, has been connected not just to Trump and Vance but was mentioned in the Epstein files in the same breath as the house of Rothschild. Epstein and Thiel were chatting in an email exchange and Epstein casually dropped the Rothschild name.

Epstein said in a Feb. 28, 2016, email to Thiel:

“As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds.”

These folks all run in the same circles. Very few claim to be Christians. Most are atheist or members of an antichrist religion of one sort or another.

Trump, in October 2025 while addressing the Israeli Knesset, expressed with great pride his daughter’s decision to leave Christianity and convert to Judaism in order to marry Kushner. She would have had to renounce Christ in order to make such a conversion. (See 1 John 4:3, “and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God; this is the spirit of the antichrist, which you have heard is coming, and now it is already in the world.”)

According to M. William Cooper’s 1991 book, Behold the Pale Horse, a few dozen Luciferian families control all of the governments of the world. They own the most important politicians. So why should we be surprised that the Rothschilds are close allies of the Trumps, Kushners and so many others?

As George Carlan once said, “They’re all part of the same club. And we ain’t in it!”

And the club members appear to be getting ready to check out and hunker down for whatever they know is coming.

May God protect His chosen ones in the midst of the coming storm.

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