Is President Donald Trump on a mission from God to relaunch a new Crusade or some type of “holy war” in the Middle East, in an effort to jump-start Bible prophecies that some Christians are impatient to see fulfilled?

If the reports we are hearing are true, and they are coming from credible sources, that’s either the case, or something more profane and callous is afoot.

A range of commanders across all branches of the U.S. military are reportedly telling their troops not to fear a war with Iran because “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus” to “light the signal fire” that will lead to “Armageddon and the return of Jesus Christ.”

A complaint was filed by a non-commissioned officer and provided to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), which from Saturday morning through Monday evening received and logged more than 110 complaints about commanders in every branch of the military putting forth these troubling messages to their troops.

The number of complaints had doubled as of Tuesday.

Is this an attempt by Team Trump to co-opt Christianity for their own geopolitical purposes?

And if so, will true Christians stand up to Trump and rebuke him? I’m guessing most will not, but a remnant will be fearless in calling him out.

According to Military.com, which cited journalist Jonathan Larsen’s published article on Substack as the originator of the report, this is not fake news.

“It’s well in excess of 200 [complaints] and well in excess of 50 installations,” MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein told Military.com on Tuesday. “They are continuing to come in everywhere.”

In the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers, the two main characters, played by Dan Ackroyd and John Belushi, repeatedly said they were “on a mission from God” to restart their old R&B band and raise money for a Catholic school that was closing. The wife of another band member, played by Aretha Franklin, had one of the movie’s most instructive lines when she said to the men: “Don’t you blaspheme in here, don’t you blaspheme in here!”

The Trump administration is claiming to be on a similar mission from God in Iran that might be even more blasphemous. In what is basically an attempt to reestablish, through military force, a financially faltering American empire, they are foolishly making this into a religious war. By bringing God into their argument for the war, they lay claim to a moral high ground that hasn’t been earned and the facts don’t support. They are portraying themselves as the righteous ones fighting against evil religious radicals. If we can just kill enough of them, the Middle East will turn into a peaceful paradise more suitable for American companies to do business. If usurping the Holy Scriptures helps achieve that agenda, they’re willing to try it. But underlying their argument is the blasphemous notion that God somehow needs them to accelerate His prophetic timetable spelled out in the New Testament Book of Revelation.

On a strictly geopolitical level, the Trump administration may or may not be pursuing a wise policy in its dealings with Iran. That’s up for debate, but to claim their policy of making war on Iran is God’s policy is not only wrong, it’s a presumptuous usurpation of the holy for what is morally questionable — an offensive war of choice against a foreign government we don’t like but poses no existential threat to Americans.

After 9/11, Larsen notes that President George W. Bush referred to the American “crusade” against Islamic terrorism, evoking the ancient clashes between Christian crusaders and Muslim hordes in the Holy Land. Bush’s language was seen at the time as potentially inspiring Muslims to take up arms against the U.S. who might not otherwise do so. Such language from an American president implied that a Christian army was waging war on Islam.

The first 9 minutes of the video below does a good job of explaining, from a biblical perspective, how dangerous and deceptive it is for any military or political leader to appropriate the power and might of God for his own agenda.

Trump sees himself as a messiah figure, one who is anointed of God to lead a nation that is exceptional and therefore invincible. He chose advisers like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who reflect those views. Trump believes, as I reported last week, that he is the Prince of Peace, when in reality he is a usurper whose kingdom, the American empire, is going to someday crash and burn. This will happen when God and God alone decides He has seen enough of the American empire.

Hegseth spoke yesterday at a press briefing in which he talked about killing Iranian soldiers like he was wiping out an annoying infestation of ants. Yes, that is what the military is hired to do, kill people. But most military leaders in American history recognize that taking lives on the battlefield is something you do with humility as a last resort. Hegseth seems to enjoy it. I’ve never seen a respected American military man exude such hubris in describing the process of sending men to their graves. You could see the bloodlust burning in Hegseth’s eyes as he read from a prepared script about eviscerating enemy soldiers with his bombs. Don’t take my word for it, though. Watch him in the video below and make up your own mind about what may be driving this man’s passion for mass killing, apparently on a scale not seen since World War II.

Hegseth’s religious beliefs centering on Christian nationalism and his self-described role of a warrior fighting for God are well known. He talks about it in his book, The War on Warriors.

Notice neither he nor his boss ever clearly state what the ultimate goal of this Iran war is. What is the marker of victory we should look for? Is it to totally destroy the country? We’ll see what Hegseth is saying two or three months from now when this war is still raging and Americans are still dying, probably in much greater numbers than what has so far been admitted. Will he and the President become more honest about the goals and achievements of this war, or will they double down? If they do, what might that look like?

This much we know: Trump believes no one can stop him. How could they when he has referred to himself as “the chosen one,” on a mission from God?

He has not ruled out the insertion of ground troops into Iran.

Col. Douglas MacGregor said in an interview Thursday with Clayton Morris of Redacted that it would require upwards of 500,000 ground troops to conquer and pacify Iran, which is four times larger than Iraq and much better defended. Good luck mustering an army of that size, as it would require a coalition made up of the U.S. and an assemblage of allied nations.

And there’s another horrific possibility that no one wants to consider.

Do Trump and Hegseth, who believe they are anointed by God for this mission, seem like the kind of leaders who would stop Israel from launching a nuclear weapon at Iran if the war continues to drag on for months? And if that were to happen, what chain of events would be unleashed? Would other second-rate nuclear powers in the region fire their nukes at Israel? Pakistan perhaps?

Pride goes before a fall. And I believe that a crushing fall is coming, likely sooner than almost any Americans would believe possible.

BOTTOM LINE: You’ve got to be extremely careful when you start saying you’re on a mission from God. This makes you a usurper. And how is that different from what we accuse the Muslim clerics of doing in Iran? They, too, believe they are carrying out God’s work.

It’s a very serious, very egregious thing to invoke the name of God and then brazenly co-opt the will of God in the advancement of your own human agenda.

Yes, Islam is evil. But so is Hegseth’s brand of Christianity.

