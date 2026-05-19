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As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, it’s time to take a hard look in the mirror about what is really going on.

America’s two-party system has run its course and must be put down.

Today is an election day in Georgia but I still can’t for the life of me figure out what makes any of the candidates on the Republican Party ticket any different from each other.

It looks like every one of the top four GOP candidates for governor is in favor of a policy almost no one supports – blanketing the state with massive AI data centers.

Like a sick farm animal that, left to comingle with healthy animals spreading his disease like a cancer, this two-party system has to be killed for America to survive. I’m convinced of it.

These primary “elections” remind me of the old Soviet elections, where people had the choice of voting for one of three or four communists. They all support policies that favor big banks and big insurance companies and will ultimately strip us of ownership of our homes, land, cars, paper currency, freedom of speech, human agency, and everything else symbolic of a middle-class American lifestyle.

The two-party system, which was never in sync with America’s founding principles, has encouraged cult-like loyalty to a team rather than to the country. Serious problems never get fixed because the two parties waste time, money and energy beating up on each other rather than focusing on the problems, which are mostly related to the outrageous growth of government. Both parties are hopelessly corrupt and not reformable. Both must be rejected and put out to pasture, or the very idea of America is dead. Because both parties fight against what has made America great, which is individual freedom, human agency and personal sovereignty. The idea that the government serves the people, not the other way around.

One side, typically associated with the “left,” believes the biggest threat to our future as a nation is racism, xenophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia and Russia. The face of this “side” are politicians like AOC, Ilhan Omar and Gavin Newsom. They are obsessed with race and sex.

The other side, which people refer to as the “right,” believes it’s some combination of China-Iran, and antisemitism that must be dealt with before we can get back to being a free and just society. What’s good for Israel is what’s best for America, they say. This side is embodied by the likes of Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton along with Marco Rubio, Sebastian Gorka and Mike Pompeo. President Trump is their current ringleader, but he is under the control of billionaire grifters like hedge-fund managers Paul Singer, Howard Lutnick and John Paulson and casino-heiress Miriam Adelson.

The leadership of both sides worship technology and give Big Tech carte blanche support for whatever they want to do.

Both sides are, at their core, death cults. The ones on the left support abortion on demand all the way up to birth, killer vaccines and wars overseas, especially if they are directed against Russia. The ones on the right support limited abortion rights along with killer vaccines, Big Pharma and Big Agriculture poisons of all types, and more foreign wars, especially if they are fought on behalf of Israel.

Neither “side” operates on principles even close to the truth. Neither “side” has their eyes on the real threat. Ourselves. Our own government. Our own corporations. The fact that Americans even need to describe ourselves as members of a certain “side” explains everything that is wrong with America.

That’s why America is teetering on the brink of collapse as a society, as an empire, as a nation, and as a coherent culture that knows what it stands for and is willing to defend it to the death.

We used to stand for truth, justice, and the rule of law. The truth wasn’t always the purest, the justice wasn’t always the fairest, and the rule of law wasn’t always evenly applied, but that’s at least what we strived for.

Now, our truth is what our team leader tells us it is, period, and there is no such thing as principles. Our justice, instead of being blind, is colored by which “side” is perceived to be in charge. And the rule of law is subservient to the powers that be, instead of the other way around.

We are hopelessly divided. And until we look in the mirror and get our eyes back on the only ball that counts, we are doomed.

I don’t like to use words like hopeless and doomed, because that’s not how I roll in life. I like to hold out a spark of hope, even in the direst circumstances.

That brings me to ask my readers: What could happen that would drive us together and get our eyes on the true enemy? What needs to happen? Do you agree that neither party has America’s interests at heart, and is only there for the money, power, profit, prestige and self-preservation?

We’ve got a president who lies to us daily about every topic imaginable.

We’ve got a Congress as corrupt and sold out as they come. Our Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, just said a few days ago that members of Congress need to retain access to insider trading because they need to “make a living.”

One of the few intelligent America-first members of Congress, Thomas Massie, who refuses to accept money from AIPAC and fought to expose the Epstein-linked criminals, could lose his seat tonight because the Epstein class of billionaires, led by President Trump and Israel-firsters like Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer and John Paulson, has pumped tens of millions of dollars into defeating him in the Kentucky primary.

We’ve got a courts system that is more political than judicial, granting special rights to the Epstein class of power elites while all too willing to throw the book at the average citizen, some of whom are serving years or even decades in jail for non-violent crimes, some for crimes they didn’t even commit, while the Epstein class is allowed to kill and rape its way through life with no reckoning whatsoever.

Perhaps we are not quite as divided as the corporate media wants us to believe? Perhaps, if nothing else, the vast majority of us could agree on one thing – that it’s unacceptable to abuse children without consequences? If that doesn’t drive us together, what will?

I do not know the answers to all of these questions.

But it’s time that we find out who we really are and what we stand for at the most basic, fundamental level. Because the globalist techno-fascists who control both parties are not slowing down; they are rapidly pursuing their agenda of setting up a digital control grid capable of watching, regulating and restricting every human action, every decision, regarding our freedom of movement, speech, use of energy, diet, even our thoughts.

Until we make a hard stand, there is nothing to celebrate as a so-called “nation” on July 4th when fake politicians, fake media, and fake patriots swell into the streets to wave their flags and spout their propaganda about America being the greatest nation on earth. We need to face the hard reality: We are a nation in decline, and that decline, if not rectified, will only accelerate the closer we get to the end.

It starts with the realization that we are in decline. From there, it moves to realizing that we are not in decline because our enemies abroad are just too strong and powerful. We are in decline because we’ve grown too passive, focusing our anger and resentment on the wrong enemies, to the point of sometimes creating enemies of our own imagination.

I would submit that the greatest threat to America right now is an apathetic, passive, and low-information citizenry. In fact, it’s worse than that. The masses in America are not just uninformed, they are thoroughly propagandized and therefore misinformed. They believe the lies told by the billionaire donor class, that not only lies to them but then turns around and makes them pay for the ruinous policies that singularly benefit the billionaires.

How else can you explain the thousands of data centers being built in communities where nobody wants them?

How do you explain the numbers of Americans still defending a president who ran on “no new wars” and then promptly started invading and threatening to invade countries that never posed a national security threat to our country?

How else do you explain naming China as the number-one foreign threat, and then inviting 500,000 Chinese “students” to enroll at American universities, while inviting the Chinese communists to further buy up American farmland, as Trump did this past weekend?

How do you explain promising to end the Ukraine war and then continuing to fund it?

How else do you explain the claim of “we obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities” last June followed up by Iran must never have a nuclear weapon so we need to attack them again in February-March-April 2026? Yes, we’ve been played. Trump’s not only a globalist, he’s a hyper-globalist. Admit it and move on from him. Yet, in our Georgia primary, the Republicans running for state offices have been stumbling all over themselves trying to prove which one is the most devoted to Trump and his destructive anti-American, anti-freedom policies.

The “left” is no better when it comes to supporting their team in defiance of reality and facts.

The globalist Luciferians are laughing their rear ends off. They scammed us into accepting a “new normal” during Covid and they’re scamming us again into accepting $5 a gallon gasoline and AI being put in control of everything, replacing up to 80 or 90 percent of the jobs over the next five to seven years.

Stop playing their game, abiding by their rules, and they will be forced to play by ours.

Will you join me in dedicating this summer to solemn prayer for our nation? Let’s ask God to heal whatever it is that divides us, and open our eyes to whatever it is that blinds us. And then be willing to shout truth from the housetops, no matter the cost.

Because a house divided against itself cannot stand. Unless we mount a fight against the evil, America’s 250th will be its final chapter.

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