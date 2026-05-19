Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
8h

Proverbs 4:27 Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil.

2 Kings 22:1 Josiah was eight years old when he began to reign, and he reigned thirty and one years in Jerusalem. And his mother's name was Jedidah, the daughter of Adaiah of Boscath. [2] And he did that which was right in the sight of the LORD, and walked in all the way of David his father, and turned not aside to the right hand or to the left.

Right and left are meant to divide, and it is incredibly myopic to view life so linearly. We need some of the child-like innocence of a Josiah type.

That being said, let's call a spade a spade: it's over. God has had enough of this nation. Look up the life span of major empires, they all run for about 200 to 250 years. It's America's turn. It's time to pay the piper and reap what we have sown.

Proverbs 21:12 The righteous man wisely considereth the house of the wicked: but God overthroweth the wicked for their wickedness.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ts1213's avatar
ts1213
8hEdited

Mr. Hohmann; I do not believe that state of things could be summed up any more accurately than with you heartfelt message. As you alluded to; what, for myself; is more frightening than an evil, sinister group of individuals who wish to impose tyranny upon us is the apparent apathy of (a portion of) the citizenry of this great nation.

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture