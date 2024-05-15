The prime minister of Slovakia was the victim of an assassination attempt Wednesday, when he was shot several times in the chest and abdomen. Prime Minister Robert Fico was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was reported to be “fighting for his life” in surgery several hours later.

Fico was a vocal critic of the West’s open-ended flow of money and military hardware to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Eyewitnesses heard three or four shots ring out after the prime minister was leaving a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday outside of Bratislava.

According to Sputnik Global:

“Earlier, the government of Slovakia decided to focus on humanitarian aid and no longer send weapons to Ukraine. The Cabinet led by Robert Fico did not approve the proposal of the previous government, which concerned sending another package of military aid to Ukraine worth 40.3 million euros. It mainly involved ammunition. This package of military aid was supposed to be the 14th from Slovakia; since February 2022, the republic has sent weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Ukraine worth 671 million euros.”

There is a video circulating online that shows the moment the attacker was detained, shoved into a black limousine and driven away.

Slovakia is a member of the Western military alliance NATO, having joined in March 2004. However, Slovakia’s current government, along with that of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary, has been highly critical of NATO’s anti-Russia fervor emanating from London, Paris, Berlin and Washington, D.C., and has stood against the idea of Ukraine joining NATO.

The two prime ministers have stood against the idea of Ukraine joining NATO, saying it would unnecessarily provoke Russia.

Here is what we know so far about this assassination attempt on an Eastern European leader who was a key voice of opposition to the West’s Ukraine policy.

He promised that Slovakia would not support Ukraine's application for NATO membership, calling it "the biggest nonsense";

As early as April 2023, when he was leader of the parliamentary opposition, he declared that he wanted to stop arms deliveries to Ukraine;

Fico said that the country would no longer send military aid from national armed forces' stockpiles to Kiev as a gift;

In November 2023, the Slovak government blocked the allocation of a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 40.3 million euros;

In his opinion, Western military aid to Ukraine is pointless and only leads to an increase in the number of victims of the conflict;

He considers anti-Russian sanctions to be "negatively affecting the residents of Slovakia";

The politician emphasized that he rejects the notion that Russia does not exist: "It was, is, and will be," he stressed.

Could this be the trigger that launches World War III, similar to the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria in June 1914, which led to World War I? Let’s pray that’s not the case, but this region of the world has always been a flashpoint, a center of the divide between east and west and easily exploited by globalist warmongers in London and Washington, D.C. We know this cabal plays dirty. They blew up a Russian gas pipeline last year, they may have been involved in the massacre at a Moscow music concert earlier this year, and don’t ever forget how this same international cabal ridded the world of the few national leaders who resisted their Covid lockdown agenda back in 2020.

Share