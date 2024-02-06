Australia becomes latest country to launch digital ID system
When digitized identities get matched with central bank digital currencies, it's game over for freedom of thought, movement, etc. All human behavior will be monitored, assessed and scored 24/7.
Australia has become the latest country to delve head first into the first goal of the Great Reset, which is to digitize its citizens.
The Australian government recently announced it has set July 1st as the tentative rollout date for its nationwide digital ID. The exact date will depend on the timing of its legislation which is due to be adopted by the f…
