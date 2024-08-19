Automakers once again in meltdown mode; poised for another government-funded bailout because they followed governtment mandates and produced cars nobody wanted
GM announces layoffs of 1,000 tech workers who wasted time and money designing expensive EVs and self-driving autonomous vehicles that average American consumer can't afford and doesn't want.
General Motors is laying off more than 1,000 salaried tech employees in its software and services division in an effort to streamline the unit’s operations.
The layoffs include roughly 600 jobs at GM’s tech campus in Warren, Michigan, just outside of Detroit, CNBC is reporting.
The cuts come as automakers attempt to reduce costs during an industry downturn and as they’re spending billions of dollars on super-expensive all-electric vehicles and so-called software-defined vehicles. These include self-driving autonomous vehicles that are continuously gathering up and sending all your personal data to a central computer, then they sell it off to third parties. These cars will also include remote kill switches.
In other words, the auto industry is pouring all of its R&D money into vehicles that nobody in their right mind would want to own.
In fact, GM is being sued for illegally selling more than 1.8 million drivers’ personal driving data to insurance companies.
Only a digital slave to Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution would want a car that spies on them, reports their driving habits to the insurance companies, and offers the government the opportunity to shut their car down.
It would be nice to see some new automobile manufacturers spring up to fill the niche of consumers who would like to remain free. Free of tracking, free of those nagging beeping reminders to put your seatbelt on, free of cameras checking your every move, and with no online connection to the socialist nanny state. The time for such a car company has arrived. Will anyone answer the bell? I hope so.
What about you? Would you buy a car that’s made in America, specifically for freedom-loving Americans, who want nothing more than to be left alone, free of the entangling web of Big Brother surveillance?
... and put engines that were simple to work on and would continue to operate after an EMP, unlike modem vehicles. A 327 would be nice.
Also, cars and trucks/vans in general are way overpriced for peoples incomes. The car dealers are swamped w/ cars in my area. Nissan dealer down the road, cars packed in. Payments too high for financed cars also more repo's. We save up and trade in car as credit for new one about every five years and pay cash in full. We don't take cash out of the c. union, but instead get a cashier's check for dealer. We have put this off now (car out of warranty in June) knowing the country is on verge of collapse/civil disorder likely later this year. Many layoffs in tech industries also.