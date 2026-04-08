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Tricia's avatar
Tricia
13hEdited

Trump does seem to fit the bill of an occult Chaos Magician. (If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck…)

Does anyone feel like they have been on the tail of a comet? This whip-sawing creates disturbance and instability in a psyche and prepares a person to gratefully accept further ‘not so bad’ violations against ourselves, others, and justice in general.

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Monica's avatar
Monica
12h

It's hard to disengage from a near nuclear war, but we know that the plan included "10 years of wars, pandemics and famine" (this came from an ex employee at WHO) and to keep us all in constant fear and confusion. First by destroying the physical (covid) then destroying the mental (wars)

The more I observe Trump's actions, the more I see this plan at work. Let's not give them what they want, eat beef, keep happy and healthy, it will really piss them off :)

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