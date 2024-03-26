Investigative journalist Lara Logan is reporting that the destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor on Tuesday, March 26, by a Singapore-flagged commercial ship was a “Black Swan event.”

Logan cites “multiple intel sources,” for her reporting and said the U.S. intelligence community is aware that the crashing of the bridge was an attack, not an accident.

The FBI almost immediately issued a statement that the attack was not in any way tied to terrorism, but this was nothing more than a deliberate attempt to deceive the American people, Logan reports.

Logan stated on her X account:

“The Baltimore bridge collapse was an ‘absolutely brilliant strategic attack’ on US critical infrastructure – most likely cyber – & our intel agencies know it. In information warfare terms, they just divided the US along the Mason Dixon line exactly like the Civil War. Second busiest strategic roadway in the nation for hazardous material now down for 4-5 years – which is how long they say it will take to recover.”

Logan explained that the bridge was built specifically for the purpose of moving hazardous material – fuel, diesel, propane gas, nitrogen, highly flammable materials, chemicals and oversized cargo that cannot fit through tunnels. And that critical supply-chain infrastructure has now been “crippled” by whoever engineered this attack.

“Make no mistake,” Logan wrote, “this was an extraordinary attack in terms of planning, timing & execution. The two critical components on that bridge are the two load-bearing pylons on each end, closest to the shore. They are bigger, thicker and deeper than anything else.

“These are the anchor points and they knew that hitting either one of them would be a fatal wound to the integrity of the bridge. Half a mile of bridge went in the river – likely you will have to build a new one. Also caused so much damage to the structural integrity of the bottom concrete part that you cannot see & won’t know until they take the wreckage apart. Structural destruction likely absolute. Attack perfectly targeted.”

The timing of the attack is also noteworthy, following several U.S./NATO-led attacks on Russian critical infrastructure, including the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline in September 2022, and a missile attack on the Russian bridge to Crimea last year. Now, just last Friday, Russia was attacked by four Muslim terrorists that Russian authorities believe were working under the guise of Islam to kill 143 Russian civilians at a concert hall outside of Moscow. While the U.S. says the terror attack was strictly an act of Islamic terrorism conducted by ISIS-K out of Afghanistan, the public comments of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian political leaders strongly suggest that they are convinced the attack was orchestrated by the Ukrainian national intelligence services, or GUR, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and British MI6.

So Tuesday’s bridge collapsing event may have been Russia’s first punch back for what they believe was a bloody below-the-belt terrorist attack by U.S.-controlled forces.

Logan wrote:

“They have figured out how to bring us down. As long as you stay away from the teeth of the US military, you can pick the US apart. We are arrogant and ignorant — lethal combination. Obama said they would fundamentally change America and they did. We are in a free-fall ride on a roller coaster right now – no brakes – just picking up speed.”

You can read the rest of Logan’s report here: https://x.com/laralogan/status/1772675651599770093?s=20

And Logan is not the only one calling this bridge event a “Black Swan Event.”

General Michael Flynn, retired three-star general and former national security advisor to President Trump, posted a statement to X that said:

“This is a BLACK SWAN event. Black swans normally come out of the world of finance (not military). The standard operating procedures for all U.S. ports, harbors, and bays that transit commerce and military activities are supposed to maintain an incredible level of discipline, rigor and awareness for these very type events to not occur (ever!), yet here we are. There are harbor masters for every single one of these transit points in America that are in charge of assuring the safety of navigation…start there.”

Meanwhile, 22 retired former intelligence and military-intelligence officers have signed a memorandum sent to the White House calling on Joe Biden to put a stop to French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to send 2,000 French troops to Romania on standby for possible insertion into Ukraine. The signatories, which include Col. Douglas MacGregor, former NSA technical director William Binney, former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter, and former CIA analysts Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern, among others, are part of an organization called Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).

“France could be leading the American people down a path toward a nuclear conflict decidedly not in the interests of the American people — or of humanity itelf,” VIPS warns President Joe Biden.

Ritter appeared in an interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano Tuesday, March 26, to break down the situation. This is a must-watch interview. If you are pressed for time, skip forward to the 23-minute mark for the most meaty parts in the second half.

So, this is the precarious stage on which humanity sits just before Easter Sunday, 2024. Looks like it’s game on for World War III. And the overwhelming majority of Americans go about their daily lives in complete ignorance, filling out their NCAA Tournament brackets and planning summer vacations, totally clueless that we are on the brink of a potentially catastrophic chain of events. What percentage of Americans would you estimate are aware of the seriousness of events that their country is engaged in right now with the world’s largest nuclear power? 1 percent? 5 percent? I’m not sure it’s even that high.

