I read today about the new Apple iPad ad in an article that appeared in the Western Journal.

“Dystopia, thy name is Apple,” it declares in the opening paragraph, adding, “Or at least, that seemed to be the motivating principle behind the company’s deeply unsettling new ad.”

As initially shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook on the social media platform X, the ad for the new iPad Pro has been generating lots of buzz, and the feedback seems mostly negative. Check it out for yourself below.

It becomes clear about halfway through the ad that whatever Apple is promoting here is part of a very destructive force. All the familiar items shown, things like record albums, paintings, musical instruments, video arcades, books, children’s toys — all of the things that historically gave people joy — had actually been placed into a giant hydraulic press.

Western Journal notes, “That press descended towards this disperate collection of materials, first crushing a trumpet, then the arcade cabinet the trumpet was perched upon, crushing all these items into one homogeneous glop.”

And the imagery only got more intense from there.

Of course, this ad makes a statement that is open to interpretation.

But here’s what I think is going on.

Apple is trying to make the point that AI-driven technology is about to crush everything human that gets in its way. All human work. All human creativity. And eventually all human free will. Like it or not. Its power is coming not like a sudden flood, but more methodical like a giant press, and it will be bone crushing and merciless. And Apple is like, let’s get on with it. No apologies. They’re proud of the chaos they and others like them are planning to wreak on the human existence.

It makes you wonder if these tech companies are more than a little nihilistic. Or maybe worse. Luciferian? It is a Luciferian concept that they must tell their victims what they plan to do to them before engaging in their sadistic acts. Apple is speaking to humanity loud and clear, or perhaps it’s Satan speaking through this technocratic behemoth? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

