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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
8h

The power of NO.

So invasive! So diabolical. With these poor innocent sweethearts. Glad they were able to nip this one in the bud. Better yet, if at all possible, keep them home. HOMESCHOOL.

Thanks Leo! 💐

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JJJ's avatar
JJJ
7h

No disagreement here. People are not alarmed enough.

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