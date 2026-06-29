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We hear a lot about isms: communism, Maoism, capitalism, Islamism, fascism, Zionism, Catholicism, Protestantism, dispensationalism, Calvinism, syncretism, transgenderism, New Agism, globalism, militarism, imperialism, pacifism, and the list goes on.

Any one of them can be a menace. Some, such as communism and fascism, are evil on their face. Others, like capitalism, can serve evil when corrupted or taken to extremes.

I’m here to tell you that, in today’s world, these isms are designed to distract.

In the minds of those who focus on them, these isms are the primary drivers of our demise. They have every right to be upset about them because, as I’ve already conceded, they can and will be co-opted to serve an evil agenda.

But is it possible that the importance of the ism is waning? Its power passing? Maybe, just maybe, there is something more all-encompassing we should be tuned into? Could it be that to focus entirely on one or two of these modern-day devils causes us to miss the forest for the trees?

I know conservative podcasters and writers, most very well intentioned, who have made a good living focusing on one, sometimes two, of these isms. Some talk and write exclusively about communism and why we should fear it. For others, it’s Islamism. Some will tie the two together in what they call the “red-green axis” with red being communism and green being Islam.

They make very convincing arguments about why we should fear these ideological movements. Most of what they say is true, although their timetable is usually off.

My concern is that they are not giving you the whole story. The bigger picture.

If you make any of these isms your obsession, you risk passing by the wheel that is driving us to our destruction by focusing on a single spoke.

There are sects within Protestantism that are obsessed with Catholicism, and vice versa. You have Protestants who lambast Catholics for making up theological positions that are not found in the Bible, while they construct their own belief system that would be barely recognizable by the early Church fathers.

You have hyper capitalists who drone on about communism while completely ignoring the equally evil titans of privately owned corporations who are every bit as committed to controlling and manipulating the masses, stripping us of our privacy, our individual freedom and our human dignity.

These political, religious and cultural fissures serve as trigger points designed to divide and conquer, and keep our eyes off of the bigger and more imminent threats.

I get emails every day warning that America is on the cusp of being “taken over” by Islam and that we will soon all be living under Sharia law if something isn’t done about it. Rarely do they say what that something is, or how we go about accomplishing it, but the implication is that something needs to be done. Others talk in equally dystopian terms about Zionism and how the Jews are trying to take over America and the world.

While I agree that Islam does not mesh with Western values of liberty and democracy, and that Islamic immigration is a serious problem that should have never been allowed to fester (I authored a 2017 book on this topic, Stealth Invasion), this is still a problem that will take decades, maybe a century or more, to completely metastasize in the form of widespread Sharia law, where American women are forced to wear hijabs and Christians must pay a tribute tax to their Muslim overlords.

What does it matter if we have Sharia ruling over us in 75 years if three years from now we are already living under a totalitarian technate? Put another way, why is Sharia in 2095 more of a concern than a technocratic beast system in place by 2030?

The emphasis placed on political Zionism has also gotten more intense in recent years, and I agree that the amount of money that feeds into our political system from foreign-based lobbies like AIPAC is troubling. Islam feeds this narrative, and Zionism feeds the opposite narrative. Thesis, antithesis, solution. Result? Distraction. Misdirection. And a confused populace.

While those on either side of these paradigms are obsessing over a problem that could result in our destruction 50 to 100 years from now, they completely ignore other problems that, if not addressed, will destroy our economic and political freedom within the next three or four years. I’m talking about matters related to rapidly advancing technology, chiefly artificial intelligence and drones, and the weaponization of it, resulting in a 24/7 surveillance state accompanied by mandatory digital ID, digital/programmable money, and a social credit system that punishes the noncompliant. I’m talking about the beast system. This will be the mother of all police states and it’s rapidly taking shape. Almost nobody is talking about it. They gravitate to the familiar but outdated narratives — fear communism, fear Islam, Russia, China and Iran are out to get us!

What is more likely to kill you? The Chicoms parachuting in to take over? The Iranians killing you in a terror attack? Or you succumbing to a torrid summer heatwave due to a lack of air-conditioning after thousands of data centers get built and are sucking up all of the electrical power?

Yes, I know the technocratic surveillance state won’t be stopped. Perhaps it can be slowed, but not stopped. I know it has been prophesied in Revelation chapter 13 and elsewhere in the Bible.

But I do believe we should be preparing ourselves mentally, physically and spiritually for a more aggressive anti-freedom system that will be built on algorithms and implemented in phases over the next few years. How do we resist this system when 99.9 percent of the world follows like chattel into its arms? It doesn’t come from the familiar isms so they don’t see it.

But once you do see the breadth and scope of this system, it’s impossible to unsee it. Suddenly communism looks small. Islam looks pathetic. You can’t go back to being focused solely on China, Russia, Iran, or any of their isms. They’re all taking a backseat to Satan’s preferred system, and that system knows no ideological or religious boundaries. Its network is embedded within all of the isms.

Once you wake up and see the most imminent threat staring you in the face, it becomes difficult to see all the isms as anything more than convincing distractions. A waste of ink, screen time, time and money.

All of these isms can be devilish in their own right. But there’s something bigger coming down the pike.

It’s the surveillance state. The digital control grid. And it’s being constructed right now, in front of our eyes, in the form of 6G, data centers, Flock cameras, mandated mRNA injections, autonomous weapon systems, human warehouses being purchased by the government, and digital dossiers being created on every American by private companies like Palantir. I have reported on all of this in recent months, so I encourage you to purchase a paid subscription and go back and read the articles in my archives. Privacy of any type is being wiped out. Jobs are being eliminated. And individual freedom is disappearing like a vapor on a dry windy day.

Just look at what the power elites are focusing on. They’re not talking about communism or capitalism, Democrat or Republicanism, or any of the other isms. BlackRock CEO/WEF Chairman Larry Fink and his globalist one-world order comrades are focused like a laser beam right now on getting the data centers built. In my home state of Georgia, the largest utility company, Georgia Power, has just launched an expensive propaganda campaign, blanketing the airwaves with ads with a singular focus – to convince the masses to swallow the lie that data centers will be good for us. They claim in the ads that these power-sucking, water-guzzling data surveillance centers “may even help lower your electricity costs!” The footnote they don’t add is that whether you like it or not, they are taking private property by using eminent domain for substation infrastructure that will power the data centers. Sounds a bit like communism, but it’s coming from a purely capitalistic corporate behemoth.

It’s also easy to get distracted by the nonstop wars, which have come fast and furious under Trump and are always accompanied by a healthy dose of talk about peace. War is peace! There will be no peace. Pay attention to what they do, not what they say. If you look at the nations, they are all preparing for war. They are all building up and expanding their military-industrial output. Peace will only come after much more blood has been spilled. And even then, expect to see a false peace accompanied by a techno-slave state that is so intense it will make many wish they had perished in the wars.

The bottom line is that Satan works through many people and movements, but they all are driving us toward the same anti-human, anti-God system. Regardless of any ism attached to it, the incoming system will seek to crush our free will, freedom of thought, freedom of speech, freedom of movement, and freedom to be left alone. Most of all, it will be hostile to Jesus Christ as the Lord and Savior of mankind, seeking to replace Him with man-centered alternatives, most likely connected to human technology.

Remember, Satan rarely comes looking like an evil monster. He comes as an angel of light, and many have drank the Kool Aid that says technology is going to improve our lives, that it’s communism or your ism of choice we need to fear. So don’t be fooled by these distractions. Focus on the wheel. Not the spokes. And you will find yourself better prepared for what’s coming. The spirit of antichrist is already here. It’s knocking at the door. If people aren’t clear on what it looks like, they will not only answer the door, they will invite the spirit into their homes and sit down with it at the kitchen table.

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