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Becca's avatar
Becca
3hEdited

I found your writing today to be a comfort to my grieving soul. Too few of us allow ourselves to “ stay awake long enough” to witness our humanness being snatched from us.The more obvious the snatching becomes I witness more and more people filling the abyss of the daily onslaught of chaos and confusion with materialism and false gods. we the American people have become a scattered herd making us easy prey for the slaughter.

I’m grateful for sites like this one where I am able to find like minded souls.

My grieve is moving to the stage of accepting the loss of ourself and country.Im working on a strategy to figure out how long I can survive before the beast system demands my soul.

I pray my Father gives me the decrement and courage to be a faithful servant

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Joe Warren's avatar
Joe Warren
2h

Excellent! Most people at our local anti-data-center meeting are worried about water, heat, noise, skyrocketing electric rates. Almost no one mentions what you have outlined, the coming Beast system, but that system is where all this is headed. In addition to the Flock cameras, there are the electromagnetic emission scanners that suck up any Wi-Fi, cellular, bluetooth, etc. coming from your vehicle or your person as you pass the scanner. A rich data harvest indeed! Not for your benefit, of course.

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