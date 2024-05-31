Washington, D.C., is abuzz this morning with news that the Biden regime has secretly given Ukraine permission to use U.S. weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

The news “leaked” from the deep-state’s favorite mouthpiece, NBC News.

The above televised report was a carefully crafted propaganda piece known as a “limited hangout,” where they admit the obvious but place it in a context that is totally false. In this case, it’s the narrative that the U.S. has been too slow to give the Ukrainians what they need to defeat Russia, and the U.S. is “lagging behind” its European allies in the war effort against Russia. As if any amount of aid or the timing of it being sent would be sufficient to defeat Russia in a border war with one of their neighbors. That is laughable. And now the permission is given “secretly” to free the Ukrainians up to strike targets inside Russia, but only “right along the border,” not deep inside Russia aiming for Moscow or other interior cities. The fact is, Ukraine has already conducted drone strikes on government offices in Moscow and it won’t be long before we see actual ballistic missiles being fired on Moscow.

The truth is opposite of what NBC is telling us in the above report. No amount of aid or free use of any U.S. weaponry is going to be enough to defeat Russia. The only way to defeat Russia would be for the US and NATO to go to war directly with that great power, and that’s exactly what they have planned all along. This entire charade with Ukraine is simply meant to buy time, using up whatever Ukraine has to offer as a proxy, and then sending in US troops, French troops, Polish troops, British troops, in an all out World War III scenario. If you cut through all the distracting narratives put out by fake-news outlets like NBC, that’s where this is heading. It was designed that way from the beginning.

And what was Russia’s response to this new Biden directive toward its Ukrainian proxy?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: "We have agreed with our Chinese partners to increase cooperation to counteract Washington's irresponsible behavior, which undermines international stability.”

Nothing good can come of this.

