With the swipe of his pen, Joe Biden announced another $425 million in military aid for Ukraine this week as he updated Ukrainian President Zelenskiy on his efforts to “surge” American funding of Ukraine’s war with Russia over the final months of his term in office.

The package includes air-defense weapons, air-to-ground missiles, armored vehicles, and critical munitions to meet the urgent needs of a badly outmanned Ukrainian army, according to a White House statement that said Biden spoke by phone with Zelenskiy about additional U.S. military aid to the country.

The statement reads:

“In the coming months, the United States will provide Ukraine with a range of additional capabilities, including hundreds of air-defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air-defense systems, additional artillery systems, significant quantities of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armored vehicles, all of which will help to equip Ukraine’s armed forces.”

During the phone call, Zelenskiy updated Biden on his plan to achieve victory over Russia. A victory which any rational observer knows is impossible.

It’s impossible by the simple fact that Russia has a population that is nearly four times that of Ukraine and Russia has a defense industry that’s shown itself capable of out-producing all NATO countries combined when it comes to critical ammunition, such as 155mm artillery shells.

The only way Russia can be defeated is if NATO sends troops to join the fight. And that’s coming, likely in 2025 under a Kamala Harris administration. If that happens, with NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine, Washington will run the risk of nuclear war with Russia. That’s why any rational leaders, if we had any in our government, would be looking for a diplomatic solution to end this war.

Donald Trump says he will do exactly that. Whether he will actually end the war quickly, as he claims, remains to be seen. But the deep state can’t take any chances. That’s why the deep state puppets, so closely aligned with the military-industrial complex, can’t let Trump back in the White House.

Even if Trump is declared the winner on the night of November 5 or shortly thereafter, they will try to prevent him from taking office in January. They will say he’s a convicted criminal, an insurrectionist, and that he only tallied more votes than Kamala because Russia somehow influenced the way we Americans voted. Russia is always the boogieman of choice for the deep state.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, has already laid out the scenario. Congress will refuse to certify the Trump election victory, he said, thereby touching off “civil war conditions.” Hence, the need for Federal Directive 5042.01, which was signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on September 27 granting himself the power (illegally in my opinion) to approve the U.S. military’s use of “lethal force” against American citizens on American soil during a “civil disturbance” or other emergency situation. All that is necessary to trigger the use of deadly U.S. military force against Americans is a request for “assistance” from “civilian law enforcement” at the state, local or federal level. That means the FBI, a federal agency, could request help from another federal agency, the U.S. Department of Defense, to violently put down a civilian uprising or “civil disturbance.” This is a direct violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878.

Below, Congressman Jamie Raskin talks about the disturbing scenario that could get triggered by a constitutional crisis involving the transfer of power in January 2025. Raskin was speaking at a small gathering in February 2024.

So it appears the government is preparing for a major black swan event that would justify it using the military against its own people.

Michael Snyder, writing for Zero Hedge, reports that we could be headed for a rather interesting month of January involving the scheduled transfer of power if Donald Trump wins the presidency on November 5.

Snyder writes:

“Do you know who will be in charge of certifying this election? In January 2021, it was Vice-President Mike Pence, and we all remember how that turned out. Well, an even more interesting scenario is shaping up this time around. In January 2025, Vice-President Kamala Harris will be in charge of certifying the election.”

In other words, Snyder reminds us, if Donald Trump wins, the person he was running against will be in charge of certifying his victory. Think about that.

Snyder writes: “This is a major defect in our system, and it could potentially set the stage for widespread chaos if things do not go smoothly.”

Gerald Celente, another astute geopolitical observer, says we should expect a false flag attack over the next month or two. If it happens, it will likely be blamed on Russia or on Trump supporters.

So we have the potential for both global war and civil war to be in full swing heading into 2025.

Stay strong. Stay prepared. Never comply.

