We have an update in our ongoing coverage of the war on food.

A Bill Gates-backed startup is now producing butter with no animals, no plants, and no oils. It’s made exclusively from carbon.

It is being praised because it uses zero greenhouse gases and less than one-thousandth of the water compared to traditional farm-based agriculture.

They create a wax-like substance by ultra-heating carbon in a factory and then selling it to consumers as so-called butter.

The Melian Refugee blog described is as follows: “The idea that this is ‘healing the planet’ compared to cows in a field eating grass is so comically evil and perverse that only Bill Gates could be behind it.”

Gates clings to his dream of destroying American agriculture and replacing it with factory food that he stands to profit from.

Watch him, below, in a promotional video singing the praises of fake butter, trying to cast it as just as good as real butter. Other than Gates, notice it’s all women being used to push this product. In the marketing and advertising world, women are seen as less threatening, more convincing and trustworthy.

Poor Bill. He’s having to admit it’s “really hard” to put farmers out of business and convince people to eat his crappy non-food made in a lab. The dream is that you will buy all the lies from people like Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Benjamin Netanyahu, etc., and start eating factory-made food that has no proven track record for human health. Lab-grown meat and fish have billions of dollars in venture capital backing, as the billionaires are betting big that real food will soon become more scarce, forcing people to look for more affordable alternatives.

If you buy it and consume it, you will become their human guinea pigs. What could possibly go wrong? Remember the Covid shots that Gates backed, saying they were safe and effective, when the dirty little secret was that we were the lab rats? Nearly five years later, people are still dying from that scheme, nobody has been held accountable, and the depopulationist elites are celebrating their accomplishments. I anticipate fake food bio-engineered in factories will deliver a similar “win” for the globalist elites. The joke is always on the little people.

It will be no different with fake buter. It may taste the same, but how will it affect your health over the long term?

The company, Savor, is working with restaurants, bakeries, and food suppliers to get their carbon-made butter onto the plates and into the bellies of Americans. By the end of the year you should start to see it showing up at your favorite grocery store, likely with very vague and deceptive labeling.

Another false solution to a false problem. I don’t believe I’ll be buying or consuming any fake butter, whether it has the blessing of Gates or anyone else.

