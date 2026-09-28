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Bill Gates appeared on Meet the Press Sunday with some startling news. Well, maybe not so startling considering the source.

He is just the latest tech CEO to go public with a “warning” that if left unchecked, artificial intelligence will lead to a mass die-off of human beings. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, among others, have recently issued similar warnings. Whenever you see a long string of powerful billionaires collaborating with the corporate media to push out a singular message, you know something is up and there’s more to it than meets the eye. Can you spell PSYOP?

On the ot…