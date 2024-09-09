For Bill Gates, the thought of growing older and having to scale back his work to less than full-time scares him to death.

In fact, he says he wants to work another 20 to 30 years.

Gates, who recently turned 68, says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his longtime friend Warren Buffett, who serves as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at age 94 and has no imminent plans to retire. Buffet has donated at least $43 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over the years, roughly half of all the money taken in by the foundation, so it’s easy to see why Bill Gates considers Buffett such a good friend.

Gates told CNBC:

“My friend Warren Buffett still comes into the office six days a week. So, I hope my health allows me to be like Warren.”

Gates told the outlet he still has so much he wants to accomplish. He remains a technology advisor for Microsoft and spends much of his time using his net worth — estimated at $128 billion— to fund potential solutions for the global issues he sees as most pressing. These include creating new synthetic mRNA “vaccines” for nearly every disease known to man, ending poverty, and pushing the climate change agenda, part of which involves a war on food (at least real food) and global depopulation.

Gates has openly called for depopulating the earth by “10 to 15 percent.”

So, unless the Lord decides otherwise, the world apparently has many more years to endure Bill Gates.

Folks like Gates, Fauci, Buffett, George Soros, Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, they don’t tend to take their billions and ride off into the sunset. They stay busy. Kissinger lived to 100 and worked a full schedule almost to the end.

What’s that saying? Evil never rests?

Gates has also gone public recently with his antagonistic view of the First Amendment’s free speech protections, which he says hinder efforts to combat online “misinformation.”

According to Reclaim the Net, Gates erroneously cited the example that shouting “fire” in a crowded theater as an exception to free speech protections, a misrepresentation that has been clarified legally over time to be more nuanced in its application.

In his discussions, highlighted in an upcoming Netflix series and through dialogue with Stanford experts, Gates argues in favor of digital IDs to verify online identities to help curb this “misinformation.”

Reclaim the Net reports that the Gates Foundation has donated money to digital ID projects in the past, using parts of Africa as a testing ground. The outlet writes:

“Gates’ proposed approach ostensibly aims to curb the spread of fake content and ensure that only verified individuals can publish information which means that online content can be matched to real-life identities. “However, this raises significant concerns about privacy and the potential for excessive surveillance and control over digital spaces, something Gates has never been too keen to defend.”

Gates explained, as reported by CNET:

“The US is a tough one because we have the notion of the First Amendment and what are the exceptions like yelling ‘fire’ in a theater.”

Reclaim the Net rightly notes that Gates’ commentary on the First Amendment, using the flawed “fire in a theater” analogy suggests a readiness to dilute foundational free speech principles to implement digital solutions.

Gates added:

“I do think over time, with things like deepfakes, most of the time you’re online you’re going to want to be in an environment where the people are truly identified, that is they’re connected to a real-world identity that you trust, instead of just people saying whatever they want.”

Imagine that. People “saying whatever they want.” That used to be a bedrock American freedom that everyone took for granted — the right to express one’s opinion, anonymously or not.

Gates is just one of many elitist globalists in the West who have decided it’s time to declare war on freedom of speech.

France just recently arrested Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, because his platform does not allow the government to have a back door into the Telegram system for censorship.

Brazil just banned Elon Musk’s X platform.

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, recently admitted his federal agency is working on a project to use A.I. to monitor the internet and flag content considered by the federal government to be “misinformation.”

The United Nations has called for a crackdown on “misinformation” as has Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, a notorious globalist, has also taken up the cause, calling in a recent interview for further restrictions on online speech.

Now is the time to speak up louder and more boldly than ever in favor of free speech. It might not be around much longer even in the limited doses we see today.

