U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has awarded a $30 million contract to arch-technocrat Peter Thiel’s company, Palantir Technologies.

The contract calls for Palantir to develop ImmigrationOS, a comprehensive digital platform aimed at streamlining and expanding the agency’s deportation apparatus.

Biometric Update reports that the contract marks a deepening of Palantir’s role in immigration enforcement, which stretches back to when it first supplied data-gathering tools to ICE in 2014.

Palantir also has contracts with the CIA, FBI and DoD and, as I reported on April 14, recently struck a deal with NATO to supply AI-powered Smart warfighting systems.

President Trump pledged on the campaign trail to deport at least 13 million illegal aliens in what he said would be “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

However, his efforts have been severely hampered by logistical, legal, and political hurdles.​ In the first 50 days of Trump’s second term, ICE reported a mere 32,000 arrests, nothing approaching the millions of deportations promised by Trump and his border czar Tom Homan. ​

According to the report by Biometric Update:

“ImmigrationOS is an end-to-end digital ecosystem that automates the lifecycle of deportation. Its architecture is built to optimize three primary enforcement areas. First, the system prioritizes targets using AI to sift through immigration records, criminal histories, and social indicators such as known affiliations or prior infractions. “Second, it provides near real-time monitoring of “self-deportation” events, enabling ICE to track individuals who exit the United States voluntarily, often under pressure. Third, it supports what the agency refers to as ‘immigration lifecycle management,’ which includes coordinating logistics for detentions, removals, and administrative follow-through to minimize operational delays. “At the center of this platform is the integration of data from an extraordinary range of sources. ImmigrationOS pulls from the Social Security Administration (SSA), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and state voter rolls, among others.”

Biometric Update noted that there are allegations that data for ImmigrationOS is being sourced through unauthorized access to government databases, facilitated by individuals with high-level access, leading to concerns about the legality and ethics of the data-collection methods being employed.

If you’re a patriotic flag-waving MAGA Republican, this might all sound just dandy. And I agree, we have way too many illegals in this country.

But if you’re a thinking conservative whose patriotism is tethered to a strong belief that government cannot be trusted to stay within its Constitutional bounds, this story is disturbing. Is it not part of a strategic move, a Hegelian dialectic, on the part of the globalists to create a problem under one administration, in this case that of Joe Biden, that cries out for a solution by the next administration, even if by extraordinary means? And if that extraordinary means is normalized, could it not be weaponized against American citizens later on, likely by a future administration?

Think about this: What’s to stop Palantir from selling this same AI-powered software system to the FBI or DHS under a future Democrat administration, renaming it, and using it to round up outspoken Christian conservatives and Trump supporters and place them in detention camps?

It may sound crazy, but we’ve already seen a nationwide manhunt for J6ers under the Biden administration. They looked under every stone for folks whose biggest crime was trusting police who welcomed them into the Capitol and a space they weren’t supposed to legally be in. Think of how quickly they could have rounded those folks up with Palantir’s data-gathering and self-analyzing artificial intelligence! This system can find out everything about a person within a matter of seconds, including where you live, where you shop, where you bank, where you work, your favorite hangouts, and the same information about all your friends, family members and co-workers.

