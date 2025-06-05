A QUICK NOTE: I get my financial support from my paid subscribers. They make up about 2 percent of my overall subscriber base, but without them I don’t exist as an online voice. I know times are tough but if you can afford to upgrade from a free subscription to an $80 annual subscription (or $7 a month), it would be a much-needed help. Thanks you.

Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen predicts that the design and manufacture of general-purpose humanoid robots will become the most lucrative market in history, surpassing even the internet in terms of economic impact.

In an interview with Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale at a forum hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute, Andreessen urged the United States to lead in the development of robot factories, putting the nation in the driver’s seat of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Andreessen told the audience, referencing the humanoid robot being developed at Musk’s Tesla electric-vehicle company:

“You’ve likely seen Elon Musk’s Tesla Optimus robot. These humanoid robots, this general-purpose robotics trend, will take off in the next decade, and it will happen at an enormous scale.”

(for a slower version of the same video, go here: https://x.com/joshdcaplan/status/1929267768135987300)

Drones are just flying robots. Self-driving cars are high-speed land robots. We will soon all be at the mercy of robots, and idiots like the guy in the video above are cheering it on. Investors are very excited about all the money they will make in a world transformed by AI-powered robots. It can’t happen fast enough for them.

Make machines more like humans, and make humans more like machines. That’s their M/O, and it’s being driven by people like Marc Andreessen, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, Curtis Yarvin, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk. They are transhumanists, the high priests of a new religion called Transhumanism. They are the ones driving White House policy right now and that’s why we see the huge investment in AI with President Trump’s Operation Stargate, among other projects. Massive data centers are being constructed all over America. Amazon just announced today, June 4, it will invest $10 billion in new data centers in North Carolina to expand its AI infrastructure. Facebook/Meta, Microsoft, Google, Elon Musk’s Colossus, and Altman’s OpenAI all have major AI projects they’re building to the tune of trillions of dollars. What you will always hear from them when questioned, is that we can’t let America be beaten by the Chinese in the race to develop AI to its fullest potential, as if these globalists have any allegiance to America. Their only allegiance is to their bank accounts. Do they know that for them to be successful means they will make American society more like that of China? Surely they must, but I’m not sure they care.

As more of our life’s tasks get performed by computers and now AI, we slowly lose our ability to focus, create, think deeply, pray, or feel on an emotional level. At what point do we lose our humanity? That’s what people like Joe Allen and Patrick Wood have been warning about for years. Now we see it happening in real time. Kids have no attention spans. They don’t want to read books, or anything longer than a social media post. Their brains are being changed by the tech. Even adults are falling victim to this. Some have confided in me that they no longer read books like they used to.

What Andreessen is talking about with the robots is not R2D2 stuff. He’s talking about robots that will end up being almost indistinguishable from humans in appearance and movements. Machines acting like humans.

Meanwhile, The Winepress reports that another biotech company has joined the race to normalize implantable brain chips. Now we’re talking about making humans more like machines.

The Austin, Texas-based neuro-tech startup Paradromics announced last month the successful completion of its first implant in a human patient, rivaling Elon Musk’s Neuralink platform.

The company’s device is called Connexus, a device implanted in the brain that is roughly the size of a U.S. penny.

According to the company’s website, the device works in four steps:

A neurosurgeon places the Connexus system under the skin. The surgery uses well-developed techniques common in other healthcare applications.

The microelectrodes of the cortical module extend just below the brain’s surface to gather rich signals from individual neurons in the motor cortex.

This data is sent along a thin, flexible lead to a transceiver in the chest. This disk-shaped transceiver wirelessly transmits data by a secure optical link to a second transceiver worn by the user. The second transceiver powers the system through inductive charging, similar to wireless charging for smartphones.

The data is then sent to a small computer loaded with advanced language models and AI. The software analyzes the user’s brain data to figure out what they intend to say or do and translates it into text on a screen or synthesized speech, or enables control of digital devices.

Cryptopolitan reported that “the procedure took place on May 14th at the University of Michigan with a patient who was already undergoing neurosurgery for epilepsy treatment. Paradromics demonstrated that its device could be safely implanted to record neural activity. The company plans to kick off a clinical trial later this year once regulators give its system the green light. The study will examine this technology’s long-term safety and use in humans.”

The company has received investment funds from Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project.

I can imagine a day, not too far off, when people will be competing for jobs at major corporations with young tech-minded folks whose brains have been “augmented” with brain chips. They will be able to calculate, analyze and solve problems with the speed of a super computer. Those who refuse to accept a brain chip will not be able to compete and will not qualify for the best jobs. The pressure to submit to the chip will be intense. Accept it and thrive, reject it and be relegated to a low-paying manual labor job, if you can still find one. Most will accept it, not knowing the full cost of their decision. At some point, they will lose control over their thoughts and lose their free will, at least that’s the longterm plan — to cut people off from that connection with their Creator.

Prepare yourselves mentally and spiritually for a life outside of the emerging beast system. That or prepare to lose your soul.

Share