Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Hudak's avatar
Carol Hudak
7h

Horrible times are coming. We must always keep our eyes on Jesus. Read the Bible every day

and do not take anything into our own bodies. Refuse the CBDC, central bank digital currency,

since it will require a shot in the body. . . .a shot which can connect us to A.I. Worst of all,

the Bible condemns this shot (Revelation 14), and says anyone who takes it will burn in the

Lake of Fire for all eternity!

Almighty God created man in the image of God. . .not as an AI robot!!! When anyone takes

that CBDC, they allow AI in their body. No wonder Almighty God will NOT FORGIVE anyone

who takes the shot.

Lord, please help us all. Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura McDonough's avatar
Laura McDonough
7h

Some will have motor homes or camper trailers or other means of shelter and go live in isolated areas away from all the craziness to come. Some families will gather on land and grow animals and gardens and try to live normal while being disconnected from society and bank mandates. Medical care and shopping in public will be out of the Q without the chip and CBDC. Online newsletters and you tubers will be censored by gov. (suppressing dissent) unless it is politically correct.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture