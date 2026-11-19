Let me start off today by reminding everyone that a blockade is universally recognized as an act of war.

Imagine if a foreign country with a huge navy sent its ships to surround the U.S. and said that any tanker entering or leaving its ports would be bombed and sunk.

That’s what the U.S. is doing to Iran. And it recently decided to tighten the screws even more.

The U.S. military will treat ships that receive cargo on the open sea from vessels loaded in Iran ​as attempting to evade its blockade of Iranian ‌ports and could take action against them, according to an advisory issued by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday.

The current U.S. naval blockade ​on Iran-related oil exports has been active since July 14. The U.S. has recently attempted to invoke a land blockade in addition to the naval blockade but has had little success getting the cooperation of nations in the region. Now it’s upping the ante with a more restrictive naval blockade.

“Any ship that ​receives cargo via a ship-to-ship transfer with a vessel subject to the blockade and carrying cargo loaded at an Iranian port or ​coastline may be considered to be evading the ​blockade, even if it has not entered Iranian ports or the Iranian ‌coastline,” ⁠CENTCOM said in an update. “Such ships may be stopped, boarded, diverted, captured, or directed to proceed to the Iranian port where the cargo originated.”

Ships that fail to ​comply immediately with ​lawful orders ⁠from blockade or boarding forces could face enforcement action, “including the use of force consistent ​with applicable law,” the advisory added.

Now Iran has no choice but to try to break the blockade. The alternative is to let its people slowly starve to death.

Iran has a plan up its sleeve and it appears we are headed for the inevitable escalations that I have been warning would come. Iran is loading up its tankers at Kharg Island and has informed the U.S. that any attempt to stop these tankers will be subjected to a “harsh response.”

According to a report by Fars News Agency, Iran is threatening to strike oil facilities in the U.S.-allied Gulf sheikhdoms if its ships are attacked by the U.S.

Retired Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar explains the looming showdown in an interview today with Mario Nawfal. Watch below as he war-games the impending confrontation.

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