I’ve always said that the struggle for freedom ends — gets swallowed up by the beast system — when your country implements a mandatory biometric digital ID and marries it to your bank account while replacing paper currency with digital/programmable “money.”

That is the point of no return. Game over.

That means the U.K. is lost. Its cartoonish “king” just announced to his Parliament that digital ID is a top priority for his government, and everyone will soon be forced to have one. Without it, they won’t be able to function in British society.

Jim Ferguson, a U.K. freedom advocate, reported in a post to X:

During the King’s Speech, King Charles confirmed: “My ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID…” That single sentence will send shockwaves through millions of people already concerned about surveillance, privacy, and state control. The government says Digital ID will “modernize” access to public services. Critics warn it could become the foundation for something far bigger: • Centralized identity systems • Expanded state surveillance • Financial tracking integration • Restricted access to services • Behavior monitoring through linked databases • The infrastructure for programmable digital governance For years, many dismissed concerns about Digital ID as conspiracy theory. Now it is being openly announced from the floor of Parliament during the King’s speech itself. And once these systems are embedded into banking, healthcare, taxation, travel, and public services… they become very difficult to reverse. The question is no longer whether Digital ID is coming. The question is how far it eventually goes.”

Whether it’s the British “king” ordering up digital IDs for all Brits, or the American “king” announcing yesterday that he “never thinks about” the financial struggles of his own people, it’s never been more clear for the average person to see that those with power, the power elites, have turned their backs on us. They literally hate their own people and see them as liabilities, useless eaters, in need of total government control of their lives.

This pattern will only intensify as we edge further toward the full-fledged digital reset and accompanying Fourth Industrial Revolution, which seeks to dehumanize and defrock all people of basic human dignity — turning “rights” into “privileges” and making them digital serfs while delegitimizing all dissent. Those who oppose the official government narratives are in for a hard time, as the governments of the world have shown their contempt for free speech.

Yesterday, we saw Trump’s top counter-terrorism chief, Sebastian Gorka, openly calling political commentators Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes “possible domestic terrorists” simply because they oppose Trump’s endless wars and have been critical of the Israeli government.

The International Business Times reports in a May 13 article.

“Donald Trump’s top counterterrorism chief has placed Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes within the crosshairs of the administration’s new domestic security framework, according to reporting published on 13 May 2026 by journalist Ken Klippenstein. “Sebastian Gorka, the White House’s Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism, made the remarks during an appearance on The Alex Marlow Show, a program hosted by Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, singling both men out as figures who may not qualify for conservative movement protections under the administration’s new National Counterterrorism Strategy. “Both Carlson and Fuentes had recently broken with Trump over the U.S. war on Iran, which Carlson publicly described as ‘the single biggest mistake’ of any American president in his lifetime. The disclosure adds a new dimension to a domestic security architecture that critics argue is built not to neutralize genuine threats but to silence political dissent.”

Gorka’s comments did not arise in a vacuum. On May 6, independent journalist Ken Klippenstein reported on the White House’s newly released National Counterterrorism Strategy, the first of its kind since the Biden administration’s 2021 document. The document divides terrorist threats into three groups: legacy Islamists, narco-terrorists/transnational gangs, and left-wingers including anti-fascists and anarchists.

If you are deemed to be within one of those three groups, you are considered unworthy of First Amendment protection and are inherently suspect.

“In all my years covering this stuff, I have NEVER seen Americans so explicitly labeled terrorists like they are in the newly released national counterterrorism strategy,” Klippenstein wrote in a post to X.

I’m sure Trump and King Charles discussed their common desire to enslave their respective populations during their recent meeting in Washington, D.C. Trump’s own Secretary of Commerce, Scott Bessent, said last month that Trump is working on an executive order to require banks to mandate digital IDs for all their customers. In other words, by the time Trump leaves office, Americans without digital IDs will likely not be able to hold a bank account.

Charles has always been a scumbag and so has Trump. It’s no coincidence that the two technocratic tyrants adore each other. Like a true demonic tag team, they are together ushering in the beast system.

Are you enjoying this new Golden Age yet?

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