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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

They're moving right along .....

And to try and put some sort of positive spin on what we're watching, I prefer that they tell us to our faces how they feel about us, at least we know what we're dealing with. And btw, is that thing in the video clip a) human, and

b) alive??? Good grief

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Julia's avatar
Julia
2h

President Trump called Indiana State Senators who opposed his redistricting the state. insurrectionists. All but one lost his Senate seat to a Trump endorsed candidates in the May primaries. All those Senators did was uphold the Indiana Constitution which automatically calls for redistricting after an election.

So if you oppose Trump/agenda get ready you will be labeled something. By the way this is the same tactic used on the men who participated in Shay's Rebellion. What really happened is the men went to fight the Revolutionary War, were not getting paid, missed payments on their farms, returned to have to pay higher taxes on their property and had their property foreclosed upon. The tactics never change. It is the same over and over and over.

It is not about upholding the law it is about agreeing with Trump. Of course the worse part is the citizens who did not even understand what was going on. It isn't Trump who bothers me it is the blinded people who go along with him.

By the way, King Charles is the one who announced the kuddies shot to get that fiasco started.

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