We have huge breaking news out of France today.

Marine Le Pen was banned from seeking public office for five years, a French court ruled after the right-wing leader was found guilty of embezzlement by a criminal court.

The news means Le Pen, the current frontrunner in the 2027 presidential election, cannot run unless she successfully appeals.

According to the New York Times, Le Pen has denied any wrongdoing in the case, which involved accusations that her party, the National Rally, illegally used several million euros in European Parliament funds for expenses between 2004 and 2016.

The court also sentenced Le Pen, 56, to four years in prison, with two of those years suspended. The court said the other two of those years could be served under a form of house arrest. She was fined 100,000 euros, or about $108,000.

Le Pen’s electoral ineligibility is effective immediately. As a result, only a successful appeal before the 2027 deadline to enter the race would allow her to run.

That is not impossible, but it will be extremely difficult, according to the Times’ article, which stated:

“The appeals process is slow in France, and even if a new trial took place before the election, it is unclear whether the prosecution’s case would be overturned.” (The New York Times)

Le Pen had emerged as the frontrunner in France's 2027 presidential race at a time when France’s current globalist leader, President Emannuel Macron, is wildly unpopular. Macron rants and raves constantly about Russia and how he wants to send French boys to die fighting Ukraine’s border war with Putin.

This is the new face of “democracy” in the West. Send your anti-globalist opposition to prison when you can’t defeat them at the polls. Watch them ban and criminalize her party next. Perhaps some of her biggest supporters will also be locked up.

The deep state will also slaughter you in the media if you are an anti-globalist politician. Look how even some conservative American news sites describe La Pen as “far right.” Liberal ones go even farther with the narrative that she is a “danger to democracy.”

Today’s breaking news out of France affirms what I’ve always said, that the deep state is not relegated to Washington. It runs through Ottawa, London and Paris as well.

Look how Canada just celebrated getting rid of WEF puppet Justin Trudeau, only to wake up one morning and find out he’d been replaced by an even darker globalist monster, the international banker and WEF puppet Mark Carney.

The deep state is a global leviathan that cannot be defeated by anyone but Jesus Christ. This deep state is now in the process of rushing the world to war on a massive scale. Any politician who stands in the way will be crushed.

And this deep state, which drives the beast system, will reign supreme for a brief period until Christ Himself intervenes to crush it.

