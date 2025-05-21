Artificial intelligence is going to cause more upheaval in society over the next few years than perhaps any other technology the world has ever seen.

But if President Trump’s Big Beautiful Budget Bill gets passed in the version preferred by a group of House Republicans, the federal takeover of this technology will be complete, opening up a free-for-all for Big Tech to weaponize it against everyday Americans.

Buried deep in Trump’s bill is a secretly added clause that seeks to usurp the rights of individual states to regulate AI.

Republicans in the House Energy and Commerce Committee quietly added the proposed amendment in Section 43201, Subsection C. I say it’s secret because it has received almost no media attention.

The amendment reads as follows:

"No state or political subdivision may enforce any law or regulation regulating artificial intelligence models, artificial intelligence systems, or automated decision systems during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act."

No state regulation of AI for 10 years. This is giving away the farm to the likes of Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Saudi Prince Muhammed bin Salman and a host of other technocrats and billionaires investing in this world-changing technology. And a majority of states, both red and blue ones, are not going to take it sitting down.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is among the 40 attorneys general who sent a May 16 letter to House Republicans arguing against the feds being able to block the ability of states to regulate AI.

Griffin told KATV, the local ABC News affiliate in Little Rock:

"That's a horrible idea, because that's not even replacing something, what the states are doing, with something else, what the feds might propose. It's not doing that. It's replacing something, what the states are doing, with nothing.”

That’s right. Free and unfettered AI with no protections. No ethics required. That’s what the House Republicans want. What could possibly go wrong?

KATV noted that opponents of the last-minute amendment say states have had to step up and begin regulating artificial intelligence themselves in the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework at the federal level.

"There still needs to be some guardrails, and the lack of action from the federal government has forced states to try and address these things at a more local level," Arkansas State Rep. Scott Richardson, (R) District 13, told the outlet.

This last legislative session in Arkansas was the first where the state really began focusing on powerful, rapidly growing AI technology. About 15 bills were filed relating to AI and about half a dozen were signed into law.

Richardson sponsored three of them. One of Richardson's bills establishes copyright guidelines for generative AI. Another bill criminalizes nonconsensual commercial use of an individual's likeness through generative AI, which can mimic a person's appearance and voice.

Similarly, another new Arkansas law tackles deepfakes, criminalizing creation and distribution of sexually explicit AI-generated images of real people, particularly minors.

Now, however, the proposed moratorium may hamper Arkansas' ability to regulate exploitative AI-generated material, Griffin warned.

"I'm hopeful that we can get that pulled out, so that good legislation like this, that relates to stopping child pornography, will continue to be effective and operative," he said.

Griffin and Richardson both question the proposed moratorium's seeming disregard for the need for state regulation in addition to federal regulation, which itself is lacking.

"Even with the implementation of certain federal guidelines, I think you still have local components of these technologies that will have to be addressed at the local level," Richardson told KATV.

"Just putting a moratorium on any kinds of legal action is not the right approach."

According to KATV, the proposed moratorium faces a lot of opposition and state officials are hopeful that it will not make it through the U.S. Senate.

It would seem to be a direct violation of the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that all powers “not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

BOTTOM LINE: This amendment is not only unconstitutional, it represents a federal power grab that will fully empower technocratic billionaires to run wild with AI in any way they see fit. Please call your members of Congress and U.S. Senators and ask them to remove it from President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

Share