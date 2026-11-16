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The U.S. dollar-based system, now $41 trillion in debt, is slowly collapsing and that’s why the government is running so many psyops making it virtually impossible to tell what is real and what is propaganda on any given day in the news cycle.

Over the weekend we had a nearly five-hour air travel shutdown, the first nationwide grounding of planes since the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Was the FAA running a test of some kind for a black swan event they believe has the potential to go down in the near future? I don’t know. The only thing I’m sure of is that it wasn’t a case of routine maintenance on the air-traffic system as the government claims.

Today, it’s being reported that several major banks are experiencing widespread service outages. This includes JP Morgan Chase, Capital One, Truist, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, with problems ranging from minor glitches to some cases of customers losing access to their accounts. Problems with the digital payment app Zelle have also been reported, according to CBS News.

Chase appears to be experiencing the most widespread problems, with thousands of customers reporting difficulty logging in, checking their account balances, transferring money and completing transactions.

Some Chase customers received a message that said, “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please check back later.”

The timing of this disruption is beyond suspect, coming just two days after the aviation grounding and cancelation of more than 12,000 flights over the weekend.

Grocery stores in Europe have also been experiencing repeated cyber hacks affecting their refrigeration systems.

The U.S. Army has been conducting drills focused on digging mass graves.

Our president vacillates between threatening to nuke Iran and claiming the two countries are nearing a peace deal. It changes by the day, sometimes by the hour.

Trump and his cabinet members have all be whisked away to military installations, with the government claiming their lives are in danger of Iranian assassination attempts. I don’t believe this for a second. They are building a narrative to scare the American population into supporting a renewed war effort against Iran.

I’ve given up trying to make sense of Trump. He is more than likely just an actor who is not making any of his own decisions.

I do know this: The tech oligarchs are getting close to achieving a new level of artificial intelligence that they believe will radically reorient the whole of society, including our economy and workforce. They don’t need nearly as many workers in white collar jobs or blue collar jobs. AI-powered humanoid robots are about to become a force.

The government also has a problem with too many people getting ready to retire, with not nearly enough left in the coffers to fund these retirements.

Depopulation is key to everything the government is running right now.

Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as an assistant secretary of HUD during the first Bush administration, is convinced the government and its corporate partners are implementing depopulation measures.

She stated in a recent interview:

“These [billionaires] believe they can live hundreds of years...[and] don’t consider us the same species …So they’re looking at the general population and saying they’re too expensive, they’re too hard to manage. In a world that’s changing fast, they can’t adapt given the risk issues, and we’ve had it.”

Fitts said a process began in 1997 in which vast amounts of money went missing from the U.S. government.

“I called it a financial coup,” she said. “And if you look at the missing money, $21 trillion went out [by 2015]. If you look at the bailouts, $29 trillion [then] went out. I mean, you’re talking about $50 trillion being sucked out of the U.S. government, and now they’ve adopted policies that allow them to keep totally secret books.”

She added that the only way they can ultimately implement these policies is to radically lower life expectancy.

“When the pandemic came along, I knew exactly what that was, and that’s what they did.”

She said when she was in Washington, she was told a major financial restructuring was in the works in the mid-1990s that would have corrected the problem in a responsible fashion. But it failed.

“When they couldn’t get the general population and the Congress to support the financially responsible solution, they did the only other thing they can do with an actuary forum. If you can’t fund a retirement system, you can lower life expectancy, and that’s what they’ve started to do.”

Watch below:

I decided to fact check her statement and Fitts is right. While the U.S. mortality rate fell to a record low in 2025, sparking articles about how the U.S. life expectancy is projected to climb higher than it’s ever been, that’s a smokescreen and typical of mainstream reporting. One or two years does not make a trend. You have to examine the bigger picture to find that the U.S. life expectancy rate is in steady decline since 1980 relative to other First World countries, especially in the lower socio-economic layers of American society.

We are never going to get the healthcare that the elites have access to, so the best way to extend your life is to stay out of the healthcare system as much as possible. And if you are in the system, do your own homework and get second opinions, rather than just accepting every new drug a doctor wants to put you on. Some drugs are necessary, for sure. But others are absolutely not. Consult with a holistic medical doctor who’s not getting commissions from Big Pharma.

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