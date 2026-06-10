Donald Trump is “not our friend,” warns noted financial analyst and freedom advocate Catherine Austin Fitts.

This should be obvious to everyone by now but it’s amazing to me how many conservatives, especially conservative Christians, remain in deception regarding the true state of our country and the people who are driving it off a cliff, whether economically through reckless spending, technologically through AI surveillance and the loss of freedom, or militarily through endless foreign wars.

But the power of the words coming from someone like Fitts, whose resume includes stints on the inside of the federal government, cannot easily be dismissed. She served as assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the first Bush administration and then as an investment banker after leaving government. She now operates the Solari network and is founder of the Solari Report.

Fitts is all over the internet, appearing on many podcasts, and yet her message goes largely unheeded by Americans on the right who consider themselves patriots.

According to Fitts, the real conflict in Washington is being fought, not over left versus right or who gets control of government, but over who gets to manage and profit from the rapidly advancing digital surveillance system. The infrastructure for the system is being built right now in the form of thousands of new AI data centers.

She drilled down on the emerging techno-fascist system in a recent interview with Andy Schectman, founder and CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, which you can watch below.

Trump was put in office the first time to get conservatives to accept the all-new and very dangerous mRNA injections. He normalized lockdowns. He built out the 5G digital network. In his first term he openly called for a “proper biometric tracking system” for all human beings entering and exiting the United States and he delivered on that promise in the summer of 2025 with the passage of his One Big Beautiful Bill. He never apologized or backtracked from any of the technocratic systems he built and normalized.

But why was Trump selected for a second go-around, attracting the financial backing of globalist billionaires like Peter Thiel, Howard Lutnick, Paul Singer, John Paulson, and Miriam Adelson, among so many others within the deeply entrenched Epstein class?

Catherine Austin Fitts says he was elevated to the White House for a second term to get conservatives to accept the fast-approaching AI control grid that comes with an unprecedented centralization of power.

Not only do most conservatives accept it, I would add, they embrace it.

The entire ethos of the technocracy described in novels like 1984 by George Orwell and A Brave New World by Aldous Huxley was to warn that humanity was being conditioned to get to the point where most people would love their slavery and praise their slave masters.

Trump helps them achieve that goal with perhaps the last holdouts in America – the conservative, largely Christian, middle class folks who tend to be over the age of 50.

If the globalist oligarchs can get us to love our own slavery under the pretense that they are actually saving us from all of our worst fears and phobias – fear of communism, fear of immigrants, fear of Islam and sexual deviants – then that makes the job of the tyrants much easier and they can sleep better at night knowing they are just giving us what the majority really want.

Conservatives say they are for smaller government and decentralized systems, meaning more power falls to the states and localities and away from the federal government. But under Trump, they’ve flipped to exactly the opposite. These same conservatives now argue on the side of more federal authority. They seem incapable of separating their irrational love of everything Trump, whose cult of personality draws them in by pandering to their fears, from their ideological preference for smaller government.

Whether it’s Trump using federal power to cram data centers down the throats of unsuspecting local communities, or putting heavily armed federal troops on the streets to quell fears of rising crime, or adding law-abiding Americans to federal watchlists simply because of their political views, it’s all OK as long as Trump is the one doing it.

And the fact that the rise in federal power comes at a time of rapid advances in technology, the dangers of which most Americans remain oblivious, makes it all the more concerning.

It’s in no way a stretch to say Americans, and most Westerners in general, are in love with the technology that enslaves them. Whether it’s the smart TVs, the tablets, the phones, the Google or Alexa smart home systems, or the cars that come with all manner of internet-connected cameras and tracking devices, people are hopelessly and carelessly in love with all of it. They pay for things by scanning QR codes on their smartphones and transferring digital money via Apple Pay or other apps that bypass traditional exchanges of hard currency.

What they should be afraid of, they are not. The fact that we are rushing into an algocracy, or government by algorithm, is still nowhere on their radar.

What are the globalist oligarchs and technocrats of the Epstein class attempting to gain by implementing a digital control grid?

Fitts answers that question in no uncertain terms: Spatial control. Total control of movement, including the movement of people, of goods and especially of money.

In another interview with Greg Hunter, Fitts reminds us that Operation Warp Speed under the first Trump administration was a military operation run by an expert in brain–machine interfaces.

“They knew they were killing people,” she said. “[But the jabs are about] more than that. There is a reason they’re trying to get all this crap into your body. Remember, Operation Warp Speed was a military program... And they put in charge of it a gentleman who’d worked at one of the large pharmaceutical companies. And what was his expertise? Brain–machine interfaces.”

In another interview, Fitts speaks to the danger of Section 224, which as I have recently reported has been quietly inserted into the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a bipartisan group of members of Congress. It merges the U.S. and Israeli militaries for purposes of research and development and all things AI/technology.

Fitts told Hunter:

“Section 224 [of the NDAA] essentially turns over massive powers within the military to the Israeli military. If you want the people who have done Gaza doing the same thing in this country with robots and drones and surveillance systems, let that go through. I think Americans should run the American military and not foreign nationals.”

Fitts added that former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who served under former President George W. Bush, complained that he didn’t run the Pentagon. “The Israelis who were running around the building were running it,” Fitts said.

Since that time, the Israelis have only gained more power within the Pentagon and Section 224 is proof of their ascendency. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently admitted that inserting Section 224 into the NDAA funding bill was a brilliant idea, for which he claimed credit.

You can’t blame the Israelis. If our elected officials want to empower them within the highest echelons of the U.S. government decision-making apparatus, they would be fools not to accept the invitation and take full advantage. Our elected leaders are the ones guilty of treason.

On the topic of Rep. Thomas Massie’s recent loss of his Kentucky congressional seat to pro-Trump toady Ed Gallrein, Fitts stated:

“I’m shocked he (Massie) didn’t win.” “The question [is], was it a fair election? And the answer is, I doubt it.” “[This] allows us to move out of the paradigm that we can vote our way out of this problem into a paradigm we have to take action across the board, including moving and shifting the money.”

She said it was basically a handful of billionaires against the people of Kentucky. And the billionaires won. We saw the same outcome in South Carolina in this week’s GOP primary, which delivered victory to globalist warmonger and proud Israel-first Senator Lindsey Graham.

And the question is, “Could the people of Kentucky (or South Carolina) be forced to either rig the election or... vote for whoever does the most sort of dirty ads? If you look at the ads, they were so misleading, so dirty, it was extraordinary. But you know what I’ll say, in that above-65 group [that voted for Gallrein against Massie], that above-65 group has basically been trained, particularly in the South, to vote in whatever way AIPAC wants them to vote. And this is very unfortunate.”

Very unfortunate indeed.

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