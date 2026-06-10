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The WinePress
2hEdited

It's called "Operation Trust." The Soviets did the same thing the handlers are doing to MAGA. Instead of draining the swamp like he promised, it has become apparent that Trump is a chief gatekeeper of it.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/operation-trust-the-100-year-old

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Katrina Andrews's avatar
Katrina Andrews
2h

People are so blinded by the Maga movement they have no idea they're cheering in their own destruction. In my opinion, Trump has always been a globalist elitist and part of the plan to take us down. He was the wolf in sheep's clothing. He's a good actor, I'll give him that. Fooling people into the Maga movement, pretending to be the good guy in his first term and then gets a second term and turns on Maga. Wake up people, he's always been a part of the plan of the elites and a bad guy! He's still proud of the clot shots, taking credit for them, and that was in his first term. I am ashamed that I was fooled by him his first term but I woke up the moment he got a second term.

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