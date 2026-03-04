Catherine Austin Fitts did a monumental interview with journalist Michael Yon just a couple of weeks ago that explains what the Iran war is all about.

Fitts, a former deputy assistant secretary for Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush administration and who now runs her own financial advisory firm, resides in Tennessee but lives more than half the year in the Netherlands. She is quite skeptical about where the Trump administration is taking America with its focus on wars overseas and erecting a digital surveillance grid here at home.

The Feb. 17 interview with Michael Yon took place two weeks before Trump launched his attack on Iran, but Fitts, like myself, already knew months ago that an attack was coming and could not be stopped even if Trump wanted to stop it. He is simply too controlled by his donors, who now own the White House and the Congress.

For this reason, the negotiations with Iran were a complete farce. They never consisted of a serious effort to resolve differences between the two countries. Trump simply had his two New York real estate agents posing as diplomats, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, hand the Iranians a set of demands and said take it or leave it, knowing full well that no sovereign nation could accept such demands.

The real reason for attacking Iran and trying to overthrow its regime has nothing to do with liberating the Iranian people or ridding the world of a dictatorship. Nor does it have anything to do with fighting Islam as so many conservatives foolishly believe. This war is being fought over who gets to control key shipping routes and resources (oil). Iran is positioned in a part of the world critical to both, and the fight for control of the emerging new digital economy precludes an Iranian regime that operates outside the Western global financial system, selling oil to China and India and selling drones to Russia, three countries the U.S. sees as rising competitors to its global hegemony.

“Wars are all about routes and resources,” Fitts said. “The Netherlands is in a strategic position on the North Sea at the mouth of the Rhine River, with Germany next door. They are trying to develop the Tri-State City at the German-Dutch border, which is a huge SMART City (prison city).”

After pausing for a moment, she thought of a better word to describe what Trump is creating in America and what the Europeans are creating in the E.U.

“It’s a digital concentration camp,” she said. “Physically and digitally designed for surveillance and control. What’s happening in Netherlands is very similar to what’s happening in US and North America. It’s the implementation of a digital control grid.”

She said there are 12 steps to total control.

“A corral is being built around us. They’ve been building three sides to the corral so it still feels free. But when a series of things happen with digital money, programmable money and AI, that snaps the fourth step into place and so you wake up in a state of total control.

“Many people don’t see it coming because there are many disparate parts,” she added.

The key thing you need for that fourth component to snap into place is you need a biometric digital ID that is “very precise and high quality, and therefore interoperable” and globally recognized, she said.

Two other components are a digital surveillance and tracking system, “basically trying to identify every person, what they do, where they’re going, their behaviors, including spending habits.”

There is enormous pushback starting to take place across America as the unseen portions of the control grid become more visible. Trump’s AI data centers, now being sited and built, are spurring the uproar in communities all over the country, as people realize these data centers will result in skyrocketing water and electric rates, while powering up the surveillance state.

“They’re putting in infrastructure at a very fast rate and it’s becoming visible. Most of it has been invisible but there are visible aspects now that people can see,” Fitts explained.

“They want many more telecom towers for 6G, then you have the AI data centers going in. The data centers are very important because of the massive amount of data input needed for this control grid. And we’re seeing increasing local opposition because of the environmental demands of energy, water and land are so enormous. And then, thirdly, you have the cameras and drones to control movements from the sky.”

Most people didn’t see the grid forming, but now suddenly with the drones and the towers and the data centers, people can see it with their own eyes. It’s become physical, tangible, and so you have the first signs of public pushback.

Fitts described what she sees as the “coup de gras,” the holy grail of the digital control grid. That’s tokenized “money” that is not only digitalized but also programmable.

This will take the form of a Central Bank Digital Currency in Europe. It will be Trump’s privatized, government-approved crypto in the US. Both are the same in that they are programmable and on a block-chain ledger.

“They’re different but serve the same end,” she said.

“The fourth gate on the corral locks in when not only can they control your movements with tracking but now they can turn your money on or off. And do it at a very granular level,” Fitts said. “It takes the control of fiscal policy out of the hands of the legislature and gives it to the bankers.”

Augustine Carstens, the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, stated in an address to the IMF on October 19, 2020, how and why the central bankers see CBDCs as key to their totalitarian agenda, and everything they say about greater inclusiveness, security and convenience is mere window dressing meant to propagandize people into supporting their own imprisonment.

Watch Carstens make his audacious statement to the IMF in the video below:

Carstens said the key difference between digital and cash money “is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank viability. And also, we will have the technology to enforce that. Those two issues are extremely important. And that makes a huge difference to what cash is.”

What Carstens was saying is that the bankers can set taxes and can decide how you use your money, so they can control where you go and what you can buy.

“You’re talking about extraordinarily granular control over 100 percent of your assets,” Fitts said. “They will have the ability to control all of your energy transactions and all of your financial transactions. We have a pandemic: Your money won’t work if you leave your house. Your electric car won’t work if you leave your house.”

The 12-day war last June started with the assassination of 10 of the 12 top government officials in Iran. It was no accident that they were able to find them and kill them on the day they wanted to carry out the assassinations.

“You’re tracking not just the leaders but the 92 million (Iranian citizens). You’ve got to identify everybody if you’re going to identify the leaders. If they can do it in Iran they can do it certainly in Europe and the United States,” Fitts said.

She has a special word for this control grid. It’s a “panopticon,” or a form of circular prison where everyone can be seen but nobody can see who is the guard that’s looking at them. In other words, nobody is watching the watchers.

Part of this system is we know from the food, the spraying and the injections and pharmaceuticals, we have particles in our bodies that make it much easier to identify.

She predicted that AI-driven mass surveillance will soon reach people’s minds through some type of biological host, whether installed through the food supply or vaccinations or some other delivery mechanism, “to affect how we think. AI will soon reach your mind, your thoughts won’t be private anymore.”

“So this surveillance system is very invasive and when you combine it with programmable money, then you’re talking about a slavery system. Because the legislature loses all its powers to the bankers. The bankers have complete control. They believe that with invisible technology…between the surveillance and coercion, they think they can implement centralized control, so you’re really talking about a dictatorship of the mega rich if this system locks into place.”

Fitts said the European version of the digital control grid seems less invasive and run more by sovereign governments, whereas the U.S. control grid is run by corporate elites in the tech and financial sectors who partner with the government.

“What the US is doing is they very much want this machinery run by private corporations. And it’s much more of a plunder economic model than a sovereign government having sovereign control. Think of it like this: North America is going warlord and Europe is going dictator.”

She is not optimistic that this beast system can be reined in, but people need to act now to figure out how captured they want to be by the algorithms of tyranny.

“If you look at the surveillance and coercion and the digital ID and the programmable money, most people in the G7 nations cannot fathom where this is going,” Fitts said. “I’ve been trying to explain for many decades where this is going. I came out of the Bush administration in 1991 and I said ‘the top guys are going to get ahold of this technology and kill us all.’ And for that reason I started Hamilton Securities and did everything I could to kind of come up with a plan B, because I didn’t want to be a slave. I didn’t want my family to be a slave. I didn’t want to live in a slave society. And it was clear what they were up to. But when you try to explain to people who have enjoyed the blessings of freedom, they can’t fathom why anybody would want to do this. And one of the things they don’t fathom is that there is a small percentage of the population who are born psychopathic, without empathy. And they are very good at getting together and organizing and using political and military means to get control. So it’s been very hard for the population to see how this fits together.”

The final goal, Fitts believes, is a surveillance mechanism “under the skin,” a warning that myself and others have echoed ever since the days of Covid and digital health passports were forced on people who wanted to enter large-venue events, event restaurants and pubs in many cities. At that time, around 2020 and 2021, futurists like Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari predicted that the goal of elites was to take the new found surveillance created during Covid and place it “under the skin.”

This was the “next step,” Harari predicted, and we have no reason to believe it’s been changed.

“Chips under the skin, whether injected or sprayed, is the goal,” Fitts said. “To create an internet of bodies for surveillance, coercion and programmable money/financial control. When you tell people this it’s so hard to fathom that anybody would do this, but the system, the infrastructure is coming together and marching into place.”

More people are waking up, seeing the changing dynamic in the realms of banking and identification systems.

“And the general population can now start to fathom the agenda, and they’re seeing that it’s a very dark agenda,” Fitts said. “There’s a segment of the population definitely in a trance. Our leaders, though, have lost credibility. Nobody believes the government like they used to.”

The ultimate goal, according to Fits, “is to depopulate and control the remnant.”

Share