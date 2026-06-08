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Shomon's avatar
Shomon
13h

Fantastic article Leo; and, may I add, frightening in its truthfulness as well. Those of us--you, me, and the sentient readers of your well crafted journalistic endeavors--know that the call to pump the brakes and "address safety concerns" is NEVER going to happen. Fiction can teach us darker aspects of the human soul. For example, Dr. Frankenstein knew deep within himself that the monstrous abomination he was creating did not bode well for science or humanity; but he couldn't help himself. The drive; the addiction, and the "I will create because I can" proved to be more than he could resist. The end proved catastrophic. At least the creature, in Mary Shelley's novel, felt remorse and sorrow at the death of his creator, Dr. Frankenstein. Will a self actualizing AI feel the same remorse? Not at all. The Words of our Savior come to mind: "and if those days were not cut short, no flesh would survive." Those days are very close now.

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
10h

Totally agree. Many close friends and associates agree that AI is demonic.

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