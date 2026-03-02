Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill G.'s avatar
Jill G.
19h

The other thing about this war being started is that now that the West has willingly imported half the Muslim population on the planet this war isn't going to stay in the Middle East.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
khamm's avatar
khamm
18hEdited

It would be a horror IF the US won this war. Why?? Because evil and wickedness would triumph within our government and its think-tanks that planned this unprovoked war, and further criminality by the Epstein Class would grow by quantum leaps. If the US defeats Iran—IF--then China and/or Turkey is next on the Epstein Class' menu. Netanyahu said he wanted Turkey taken out next; and our bloodthirsty neocons said they want China gone, too. So IF the US defeat Iran, the wars will continue and the world will be littered with corpses.

Of course Congress never voted for this war (only they can declare war), as Trump never approached them for a vote. Numerous learned commentators say Trump's ignoring of Congress signals the end of the American Republic as a Constitutional government. Somewhere along the way we became an unrighteous people, being led by vile gangsters into WWIII, and it seems, even now, few are paying attention.

Reply
Share
1 reply
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture