It’s the day after and we are still trying to make sense of it all.

Why was a 31-year-old conservative activist gunned down in broad daylight while doing what he does best, speaking to college students about the evils of this world and giving advice on how to counter it?

Why was he murdered, by who, and what should be the lesson to the rest of us who are like-minded and share his values?

As for the who, we may never know. They will tell us it was a college-aged trans activist, but I have a hard time believing that, given the professional skills the killer displayed under very challenging conditions.

Charlie made no secret of the fact that he received death threats “daily.”

Watch THIS VIDEO, from September 2023, almost two years ago to the day, where Charlie described what it’s like to have a huge audience and speaking truths the establishment wants to muzzle. In this case, it was about the Russia-Ukraine war. Charlie said the most rabid Zelensky fans made it clear they wanted to see him get his “head blown off” if he didn’t stop telling his audience that America needed to stop funding Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

Now that Charlie did meet that horrible fate, how should we respond?

I’ve heard some in the conservative movement say they’re tired of the left’s vicious tactics and it’s time to rise up. There’s nothing wrong with that, until you ask some of them what that means in their minds. Some say it’s time to take up arms against the evil ones on the left.

Charlie’s assassination and the way it was carried out checks many boxes for the narrative the globalists want us to buy into.

The script for their narrative goes something like this: Charlie Kirk was a big voice on the right. He was killed by someone on the left. The left celebrates his death. The right gets further inflamed and enraged, striking back in a torrent of violence against the left. The left reacts with more targeted killings of voices on the right. Civil war ensues.

The globalists may also be using this horrific act, not only to further divide, but to send a message to those on the right who speak truth to power and have an audience, no matter how small:

Better watch your words, because we’re watching you. If we can slay the mighty giant Charlie Kirk, with all the security he could afford to encircle himself with, we can certainly take out you little people.

I am not a pacifist and would not just reflexively rule out that things could come to a point where we need to take up arms to defend ourselves. Taking up arms in a defensive posture is definitely a biblical concept. But never for offensive purposes. Even preemptive violence is unbiblical in my opinion. If we get word that a known enemy of ours is planning to take us out, do we go and take that enemy out first? I don’t think so. I can’t imagine Jesus doing that or telling his apostles to go take out a platoon of Romans when they least expect it because, hey, the Romans hate you and are coming for you.

And I don’t think that’s what Charlie would want. They considered him a threat because he used his talents to peacefully spread the truth, the truth about the world today and the truth about our answer to the evil. It’s the gospel of Jesus Christ. Satan hates that.

Charlie once said:

“When people stop talking, you get violence. That’s when civil war happens. Because you start to think that the other side is so evil, and they lose their humanity.”

Charlie understood that the essence of the battle we fight is not against flesh and blood but against evil spirits in high places.

When asked how he would want to be remembered, Charlie said he wanted to be remembered for his faith, not for any of his political advocacy, not for his amazing debating skills or organizational talents. He yearned for a spiritual revival in the very young people he debated and mentored.

Some on the right will attempt to use Charlie’s death as a call to hate. Charlie would want it to be the catalyst for a call to faith.

Ironically, Charlie’s death could be the trigger that was needed to spark a revival of Christian faith among young Americans. It could be the trigger for revival or it could be the trigger for an even more violent future in this country. The forces of good are praying for the former; the forces of evil are working feverishly for the latter.

Charlie Kirk was an American patriot but, more importantly, he was a Christian martyr. We are entering the last of the last days, a time when there will be many more Charlie Kirks.

