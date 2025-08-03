Leo’s Newsletter

Redeemed Dissident
12h

Ban ALL (so-called) "vaccines" of EVERY KIND, no matter what.

They are a form of ritual black magic (piercing the skin and putting vile ingredients that sound more like a witch's brew than something promoting health), and they are concoctions that have no efficacy or positive value - they only do harm - short and long term. Imagine the hubris of presuming that God creates a perfect baby, equipped for life with good nurturing and care of two parents....and the FIRST thing that's done to a hospital born child is to remove the helpful vernix caseosa by washing instead of massaging it in, prick their foot, take them away from the mother after a short time, and to insist that prior to leaving the facility they be "shot up" with synthetic chemicals that are permanently injurious to them and with time, as other toxic jabs are administered (up to 72 before age 18 now?) will bioaccumulate and make them patients of the "deathcare" system for life (repeat customers are much more profitable than one-time traumatic injury cases and many facets of the industry can benefit financially on an annuitized basis), while summarily debilitating their immune systems, normal brain development/functioning, obliterate attention spans, reduce or eliminate fertility and induce their allergic reactions to everything from air to dust to foods to hair, etc. How were we suckered into this for so long -- because if you tell a big lie long enough and repeat it often enough, and enforce it with "experts" who claim to know what's best for you , even if for CENTURIES people were fine without them, and the observed side affects indicate these are not congruent with health, then shame on us for believing that we were created somehow inferior and in need of medical interventions in order to fulfill God's design and calling on our lives. Injecting poisons, toxic metals, radioactive ingredients and doing so to "prevent" disease is laughable and moronic. .

Kevin GaGa el Gato
12h

I actually met RFK Jr. , the Friday before the Election and Thanked him for his Service for Children’s Defense Network. I showed him I have it on my phone and check it at Least once a day. I also told him my Father Campaigned for his Father and Uncle. He asked me if I wanted to take a photo with him, of course I said Yes. I posted it on Facebook that afternoon. People that I thought I respected and were smart made what they Thought were Snarky comments. They are just Stupid and regurgitate the Inane Logic they get from Mainstream Media. He’s been Gaslit for a long time including his family. Unfortunately I am very experienced with that. The Truth Usually wins out when exposed to Light. He is a True Patriot. This meeting took place in Center City Philadelphia by the Way

