Mercury is not only in our tooth fillings, some soaps and skin-care products, it’s in vaccines injected into children and pregnant women.

You want to know one of the reasons why America has a historic low birthrate, or why autism is off the charts compared with 50-60 years ago?

It starts with the heavy metal and neurotoxin, mercury. Mercury is one of the most toxic non-radioactive substances found on earth.

Along with lead-based products and petroleum-based plastics used in toys, consumer products and packaging of almost everything, including food, mercury rounds out the big three of forever toxins that are making Americans sick. Not to mention, these toxins are causing low IQs and, later on, fertility problems.

Thankfully, there is some progress being made in the fight to remove mercury from human uptake. You would think this would be a no brainer, but the media and medical establishment have fought just as hard to keep mercury in childhood vaccines as they have fought to keep it in dental applications.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced last month an important health policy decision: a full federal ban on the use of the mercury-based preservative thimerosal in vaccines.

Kennedy issued a sweeping executive order on July 23, mandating vaccine manufacturers to eliminate the mercury‑based preservative from all flu-vaccine formulations sold in the United States.

RFI Jr. justified the move by citing long-held claims that prenatal exposure to even tiny doses of ethyl­mercury in multi‑dose vials can lead to “mild to severe mental retardation” in unborn children.

Despite all the evidence, Kennedy revealed that flu shots laced with this toxic compound were still being administered to pregnant women and children up until last week.

Watch RFK make his case for removing this neurotoxin from vaccines in the video below.

“Nervous system and reproductive effects….Known to cause mild to severe mental retardation.”

… And yet, our medical establishment and their corporate-media presstitutes defend the continued use of mercury in childhood vaccines. Shameful.

The Miami Independent reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also suppressed the release of critical information about Mercury dental amalgam, misleadingly called “silver fillings,” which contain 50% mercury.

The FDA refuses to require that dentists disclose this danger to patients, while dental boards, influenced by the corrupt American Dental Association, punish dentists who reject Mercury use and prioritize safe removal with informed consent, threatening their licenses in the process.

This double-standard has left millions of Americans unaware of the neurotoxins in their mouths.

A groundbreaking 2025 mini-review co-authored by Anita Vazquez Tibau, author of the Miami Independent article on this issue, along with Dr. Blanche Grube, DMD, exposes this scandal and demands reform. A new citizen petition calls for immediate action, and Americans can join the fight by submitting comments at www.regulations.gov.

In 2009, the FDA issued a decision that undermines medical ethics, stating:

“FDA believes that the recommended labeling statements in the special controls guidance document will provide dentists with important information… In addition, FDA notes that dental amalgam is a prescription device and, therefore, patients cannot receive the device without the involvement of a learned intermediary, the dental professional. Based on the reasons described above, FDA has concluded that it is not necessary to require that dentists provide this information to patients, in order to provide reasonable assurance of the safety and effectiveness of the device.” The FDA added: “FDA does not believe it is necessary or appropriate to require that dental health care providers provide this information to patients.”

Meanwhile, the Miami Independent notes that dentists who refuse to use Mercury amalgam, and instead focus on safe removal with full informed consent, face harassment, license suspensions or revocations from dental boards influenced by the ADA, which defends Mercury’s use despite its toxicity. Tibau and Grube’s mini-review calls this “scientifically and ethically indefensible,” arguing it conceals a neurotoxin’s risks from patients.

No more incentives for hospitals to report vax rates

RFK Jr. also announced on Friday additional repeals of federal policy that financially rewarded hospitals for reporting staff vaccination rates, an incentive that was coercive and denied informed consent.

RFK Jr. said in a press release:

“Medical decisions should be made based on one thing: the wellbeing of the person - never on a financial bonus or a government mandate. Doctors deserve the freedom to use their training, follow the science, and speak the truth-without fear of punishment.”

The policy, established under the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) inpatient payment rule, tied hospital reimbursement to staff vaccination reporting. The data was published on CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network as a tool for public shaming, not public health.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said:

“Doctors and other providers should have the same autonomy to choose what’s right for their own individual health care needs as the patients for whom they care. Today’s announcement helps put that power back in their hands.”

The policy repeals are part of a broader HHS’ effort to restore medical autonomy in federally funded programs and root out financial and regulatory pressures that incentivize physicians towards pre-scripted medical decisions rather than individualized, evidence-based care.

Baby steps in the fight against mandated vaccines? For sure. But it’s important to show our support for what’s going in the right direction as much as we decry what’s going in the wrong direction.

